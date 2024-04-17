Mailbag: Will the Ravens Draft Best Player Available or Focus on Biggest Needs?

Downing: Some people online have tried to draw conclusions about Jackson slimming down based on video of him at voluntary offseason workouts this week. Here's my take on that discussion. First of all, don't draw too many conclusions from a video of Jackson walking into the team facility. This happens every year for different players. Fans and media haven't seen players for the last few months, so everyone is curious to see how the players look when they return for workouts. This naturally leads to overreactions about who's in shape, who isn't and what that means for the upcoming season. Videos or photos can be deceiving, and beyond that, we have a long way to go between now and the start of the season. Some players back off their conditioning or weight training during the offseason months. We don't know if Jackson actually has slimmed down. If he has, we don't know if that's his plan going into this season or just part of the offseason process for him. This will probably be a topic when Jackson addresses the media at some point during the offseason program, but until then, I'm not going to make a big deal out of it.