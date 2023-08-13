The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Preseason Opener

Extra Points:

It was David Ojabo's first time playing a game in M&T Bank Stadium and, like Flowers, he looked a bit wound up. The Ravens' most important defensive player to take the field, Ojabo got caught trying to slice inside and left the edge wide open for a long run by fleet-of-foot Eagles backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. Harbaugh said he was pleased with Ojabo's physicality though. … The Ravens' upgrades at wide receiver were evident even though most of them didn't play. Duvernay, who was WR1 at one point last season, caught a touchdown in the preseason opener. Now he's WR 4 or 5 on this team. Tylan Wallace took the lead in the competition for the sixth spot, making a nifty catch while James Proche II fumbled on a punt return. … Ben Cleveland was beaten on third down on the Ravens' first offensive drive. Granted, the guy who beat him was the 9th-overall pick, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Still, Cleveland's shot at the left guard spot has dissipated. He only played right guard and right tackle. … Tucker's 60-yard bomb looked like it could have been good from, dare I say, 67 yards. Any concern over Tucker's leg strength is out the window.