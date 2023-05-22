Ravens-Eagles Preseason Game Date Has Changed

The date of the Ravens-Eagles preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium has been changed to Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.
The previous date of the game had been Friday at the same time.
The new date will give the Ravens two days before joint practices with the Washington Commanders begin on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Baltimore's second preseason game is Monday, Aug. 21 at the Commanders, which will be nationally televised on ESPN. The Ravens close out the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Raymond James Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.