Late for Work 11/4: Ravens Encouraged to Sign Odell Beckham Jr. With Rashod Bateman Out

The Athletic Hands Out Midseason AFC North Awards to Lamar Jackson, Tyler Linderbaum, Kyle Hamilton

The Athletic's AFC North writers each issued their midseason awards for the division. Here are some excerpts regarding the Ravens:

MVP: Lamar Jackson

Jay Morrison: "Jackson is an easy pick for MVP. He's the best player at the most important position on the best team."

Rookie of the Year: Tyler Linderbaum

Jeff Zrebiec: "As for rookie of the year, I'm going to say Ravens first-round center Tyler Linderbaum. He's been really good, giving up only one sack and blocking for the league's second-ranked run game."

Zac Jackson: "The most exciting rookie in the division has been [Steelers wide receiver George] Pickens, but the best rookie is probably Linderbaum."

Mark Kaboly: "Rookie of the year is really tough, but what I've seen of Linderbaum makes him my choice."

Rookie of the Year: Kyle Hamilton

Morrison: "I'm gonna give a slight edge to Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton over Pickens, mainly because Hamilton seems to be getting better each week."

Meanwhile, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr graded each team at the midway point of the season. The Ravens received a B.

"The Ravens are a very good football team that has three losses — all after blowing double-digit leads," Kerr wrote. "Lamar Jackson hasn't played well over the last four weeks, yet the Ravens are 3-1 during that stretch. Take away the two weeks against the Dolphins and Patriots, and the Ravens are allowing just 320 yards per game — that's a top-10 defense (that just added Roquan Smith).

"Jackson will get going again and the Ravens will eventually get J.K. Dobbins back for the stretch run. They still need an upgrade at wide receiver, but maybe DeSean Jackson will be that player who can make the offense more explosive."