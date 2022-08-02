Late for Work 8/2: Ravens Encouraged to Trade for Eagles Wide Receiver, Chiefs Offensive Tackle

Ravens Encouraged to Trade for Eagles Wide Receiver, Chiefs Offensive Tackle

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski named one trade each NFL team should make before the start of the season, and he has Baltimore as the landing spot for two players.

In one proposal, he has the Ravens landing Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

"The Baltimore Ravens are an obvious landing spot after moving Marquise Brown during the draft. The team didn't address the wide receiver position after doing so," Sobleski wrote. "Instead, Lamar Jackson and Co. will rely heavily on Rashod Bateman to blossom in Year 2 with little beyond him."

"Little beyond him" is yet another shot at the Ravens' wide receivers, including Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and others. They have performed well in training camp thus far, though Duvernay is dealing with a thigh bruise.

Reagor, the 21st-overall selection in 2020, has not played up to his draft stock thus far. In 28 games (including 24 starts), Reagor has 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns.

Reagor, 23, has been linked to the Ravens before, including during this year's draft.

"We were told that Reagor's name came up. There was no offer," Adam Caplan of the "Inside the Birds" podcast said in May. "The Ravens definitely, from multiple sources, had had interest in Reagor during the [2020] draft.

Sobleski's other suggested trade involving the Ravens has them acquiring Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Lucas Niang. A 2020 third-round pick, Niang started nine games last year after opting out of his rookie season because of the pandemic.

"This offseason, [Chiefs] General Manager Brett Veach signed veteran Geron Christian and drafted Darian Kinnard in the fifth round. Both can play right tackle. Niang's standing is suddenly in question after only one year," Sobleski wrote.

Adding Niang, 23, would give Baltimore youth and additional depth at offensive tackle. However, they already have a lot of depth at that position.

This offseason, the Ravens signed veteran right tackle Morgan Moses and drafted offensive tackle Daniel Faalele. They also have veteran Ja'Wuan James, who has played right tackle most of his career but provides insurance at left tackle if Ronnie Stanley isn't ready.

"The Ravens experienced so many injuries along their offensive front the last two years that a small investment in another middle-round talent will give them even better depth," Sobleski wrote.

Will Fuller Reportedly Being Monitored by Multiple Teams

The Ravens being encouraged to trade for a wide receiver isn't surprising, but it seems more likely that they sign a veteran free agent if they choose to add to their young receiving corps.