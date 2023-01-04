Ravens' Lease at M&T Bank Stadium Extended Through 2037

Jan 04, 2023 at 12:55 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

010423-Stadium
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens have a new lease at M&T Bank Stadium that will keep them in Baltimore playing home games at M&T Bank Stadium at least through the end of the 2037 NFL season.

On Wednesday, the proposed agreement between the Ravens and Maryland Stadium Authority was presented to the Maryland Board of Public Works and received unanimous approval. There are also two five-year options to extend the lease beyond 2037.

"We thank the Board of Public Works, and Governor [Larry] Hogan for supporting this agreement," Ravens President Sashi Brown said. "We are excited that M&T Bank stadium will be home to the Ravens for at least the next 15 seasons. We also look forward to working with MSA to make key investments to 'the Bank' that Ravens fans deserve. These improvements will allow the Ravens to continue delivering one of the NFL's best gameday experiences and to attract world class concerts and events to Baltimore and the capital region."

The Maryland Stadium Authority will continue to work closely with the Ravens so that M&T Bank Stadium will be upgraded to remain a best-in-class facility in terms of safety, amenities and fan experience.

"The Maryland Stadium Authority is extremely pleased with the new stadium lease agreement with the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium that continues our strong partnership with the team through the end of the 2037 NFL season with two five-year options to extend," Stadium Authority Chairman Thomas Kelso said. "While fundamentally the same as the agreement presently in place, it offers greater protections to the MSA, additional revenue opportunities to the team that are in line with current stadium trends and opportunities to collaborate on improvements that will enhance the fan experience."

The new agreement will provide the opportunity to expand the economic impact of games and other year-round activities at the stadium.

"The Ravens are a world-class organization and a source of great pride for Marylanders," Governor Hogan said. "With the ratification of this historic agreement, we are securing the franchise's presence in Baltimore for decades to come, and advancing critical infrastructure upgrades for M&T Bank Stadium. I want to thank both the Ravens and the Maryland Stadium Authority for their continued partnership."

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Zac Taylor: Bengals Have to Move Focus to Playing Ravens

Mike Tomlin talks about his relationship with Damar Hamlin with Steelers still in playoff hunt. Myles Garrett would love to keep Steelers from making the playoffs.

news

Ravens-Bengals Week 18 Game Time Is Set

The Ravens will still play Sunday in Cincinnati at 1 p.m.

news

Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice, Been Out for a Month

Marcus Peters returned to practice. Calais Campbell is still sidelined.

news

Wide Receiver Signed to Practice Squad, Daryl Worley Returns

Cornerback Daryl Worley has been designated for return to practice. Wide receiver Tarik Black has been signed to Baltimore's practice squad.

news

Mailbag: Can Lamar Jackson Pull Off a Magical Playoff Run?

Do the Ravens have the wide receivers to compete in the playoffs? Are the Ravens going to rest their starters in Week 18?

news

Ravens Eye View: Mark Andrews Did It All vs. Steelers

Baltimore's run game broke some big ones, but got stuffed in critical situations. The run defense had a rare off game.

news

Late for Work 1/4: Rich Eisen: Lamar Jackson Has to Come Back for Playoffs and 'Be Lamar'

Bleacher Report writer says Jackson's return won't be enough to save the sputtering offense. The Ravens select an Ohio State wide receiver in Jason Reid's mock draft.

news

Late for Work 1/3: Ravens Offer Prayers and Support for Bills' Damar Hamlin

Is the Ravens defense overrated? Marshal Yanda praises J.J. Watt.

news

Ravens-Bengals Regular-Season Finale Won't Be on Primetime

The Ravens will play the Bengals at either 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

news

Lamar Jackson's Status Still Unknown Heading Into Regular-Season Finale

Right tackle Morgan Moses did not suffer a major biceps injury. Calais Campbell and Marcus Peters have a chance to return this week. Gus Edwards should have played more.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 17 vs. Steelers

Gus Edwards had just nine snaps. Mark Andrews and Chuck Clark led their units in PFF grades.

Advertising