Presented by

Ravens Will Face Gardner Minshew at Quarterback vs. Colts

Sep 22, 2023 at 03:44 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092223N&N
David J. Phillip/AP Photo
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Houston.

The Ravens learned Friday which quarterback they will face on Sunday.

Gardner Minshew will start against the Ravens in place of rookie Anthony Richardson (concussion) who missed the entire week of practice, Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen announced.

Minshew made his only career start against the Ravens in 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium while playing with the Jaguars. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times and lost a fumble. The Ravens rolled to a 40-14 victory with Lamar Jackson throwing three touchdown passes.

However, Minshew looked extremely sharp playing in relief of Richardson last week in Houston, entering the game in the second quarter and completing 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown as the Jaguars rolled to a 31-20 victory.

Minshew went 6-6 as a starter for the Jaguars in 2019 and has eight victories in 24 career starts. Head Coach John Harbaugh expects Minshew to come into Sunday's game with confidence after last week's performance.

"Gardner Minshew has obviously proven he can win in this league," Harbaugh said. "He's played very well many times. He's a challenging quarterback. He also in that system I think has established himself with Coach Steichen in Philly in terms of running that system. He did it well for a long stretch last year.

"We've watched a lot of him. We understand his game. We'll have our hands full. We'll have to be at our best to defend him."

Ravens Have Prepped for Wet Weather

The weekend forecast is calling for rain with Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to move into the area. The Ravens have spent part of the week practicing with wet footballs and putting extra emphasis on ballhandling.

"I talked to the quarterbacks, and they had a plan for that and also (Quarterbacks Coach] Tee [Martin], they had a plan for that," Harbaugh said. "They feel like we're ready to go with the ball handling, and that's probably going to be the case."

Harbaugh said wind is usually a more challenging element to play in than rain, but it depends on how much rain. Harbaugh recalled facing the Patriots in 2021 during a torrential rainstorm.

"I saw the ball on the ground a lot. I remember seeing that," Harbaugh said. "That was not good."

The Colts' Defensive Line Will Try to Impose Its Will

The strength of the Colts' team begins with their front seven, which includes a strong defensive line anchored by Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and his running mate at tackle, Grover Stewart.

The Ravens won't have starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and starting center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) for the second straight game, as both were ruled out on Friday. Patrick Mekari and Sam Mustipher are expected to start at left tackle and center, respectively, and they played in Week 2. However, the Colts may look to turn loose Buckner, Stewart and Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquille Leonard with stunts and blitzing aimed to blow up the Ravens' game plan.

"It starts with the two tackles. You have to block them," Harbaugh said. "I think that's the strength – one of the great strengths – of their defense right now, personnel-wise. We have to do a good job of that, and we will."

Jeremiah Moon in Line to Make Ravens Debut

Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon made the practice squad as an undrafted rookie from Florida last year, but didn't see any game action.

With Odafe Oweh (ankle) ruled out for Sunday, Harbaugh indicated that he expects Moon to be elevated from the practice squad for Week 3. Moon flashed as a pass rusher during training camp and preseason (he had a sack and tackle for loss against the Commanders) and was among the final roster cuts prior to the season.

"I feel good about the guys that are going to get an opportunity to play this week," Harbaugh said. "They're excited. Jeremiah Moon comes to mind, and there's a guy that is going to get out there and play some football, and I can't wait to see it."

Related Content

news

Jadeveon Clowney Feels Ready If Workload Increases

Nelson Agholor is focused on staying ready regardless of how often he's targeted. Mike Macdonald doesn't believe penalties will continue to be an issue for Justin Madubuike. Arthur Maulet's experience playing nickel corner could be needed in Week 3.
news

The Zay Flowers-Lamar Jackson Connection Is Growing Strong

Stingy first-quarter defense is helping the Ravens start fast. Lamar Jackson isn't looking back on Colts' pass during contract negotiations. John Harbaugh said the Patriots' blocked field goal strategy was brilliant. 
news

Marcus Williams Won't Have Surgery, Should Return This Season

Safety Marcus Williams is in the rehab process for his pectoral injury, but will not go on injured reserve. John Harbaugh did not give an update on Odell Beckham Jr. or Odafe Oweh.
news

Brothers Justice Hill, Dax Hill to Renew Their Childhood Rivalry 

The Ravens will face the Bengals for an NFL record three times in a four-game span. Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher feels prepared to start at center. Odell Beckham Jr. gifts teammates new water flosses and toothbrushes.
news

Mark Andrews Remains Limited in Thursday's Practice 

Baltimore's pass rush could be a key weapon against Joe Burrow. Todd Monken discussed Zay Flowers' frequent targets in Week 1.
news

Gus Edwards, Ravens Confident They Can Roll Without J.K. Dobbins

Geno Stone, Marcus Williams leaning on 'Call of Duty' communication. Lamar Jackson working hard on his center exchange. No decision made on Marcus Williams pec surgery. Ravens add a practice squad guard.
news

Ravens Not Likely to Shop for Running Back

Reducing penalties will be a goal for Week 2. Designed runs for Lamar Jackson will remain a weapon in the Ravens' arsenal. Ronald Darby carried a heavy workload and played well in Week 1.
news

Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins at Full Speed for Week 1

John Harbaugh has no concern about J.K. Dobbins' workload. Josh Johnson focuses on being ready to play, not whether he's No. 2 or No. 3. Harbaugh begins his 16th season as a head coach while DeMeco Ryans begins his first.
news

Mark Andrews Gives Update on His Quad Injury

The Ravens have much respect for Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud. David Ojabo has been strong in practice. Jadeveon Clowney will be moved around for matchups.
news

Rashod Bateman Is Ready to Roll for Week 1: 'I Feel Really Good'

Roquan Smith plans to be part of the NFL's top defense. A healthy Odell Beckham Jr. won't be on a snap count Sunday. Jadeveon Clowney is sticking with jersey No. 24. 
news

Mark Andrews Expected to Practice Wednesday 

Tyler Huntley's status will get more clarity Wednesday. Rookie QB and first-year head coach complicate Texans preparation.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising