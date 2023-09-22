Ravens Will Face Gardner Minshew at Quarterback vs. Colts

The Ravens learned Friday which quarterback they will face on Sunday.

Gardner Minshew will start against the Ravens in place of rookie Anthony Richardson (concussion) who missed the entire week of practice, Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen announced.

Minshew made his only career start against the Ravens in 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium while playing with the Jaguars. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times and lost a fumble. The Ravens rolled to a 40-14 victory with Lamar Jackson throwing three touchdown passes.

However, Minshew looked extremely sharp playing in relief of Richardson last week in Houston, entering the game in the second quarter and completing 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown as the Jaguars rolled to a 31-20 victory.

Minshew went 6-6 as a starter for the Jaguars in 2019 and has eight victories in 24 career starts. Head Coach John Harbaugh expects Minshew to come into Sunday's game with confidence after last week's performance.

"Gardner Minshew has obviously proven he can win in this league," Harbaugh said. "He's played very well many times. He's a challenging quarterback. He also in that system I think has established himself with Coach Steichen in Philly in terms of running that system. He did it well for a long stretch last year.