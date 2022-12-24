The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win Over Falcons

Baltimore's defense isn't satisfied, needs to keep making plays.

The Ravens defense gave up just three touchdowns and 45 points in four December games. Yet Patrick Queen said he and teammates were not thrilled leaving Saturday's game.

Baltimore entered the game allowing 327 yards per game, the 10th-best mark in the NFL. The Ravens gave up 327 yards to the Falcons. The difference in this game, as opposed to the loss in Cleveland, was turnovers and clutch stops.

After giving up a fourth-down conversion to Drake London, Marlon Humphrey broke out his "Fruit Punch" to get the one takeaway of the game. The Ravens got two other fourth-down stops – once on a deep incompletion from near midfield in the first half and another on a goal-line stand midway through the fourth quarter that kept the game from getting too interesting.

Baltimore's defense did it without starting cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee). The Falcons, with rookie Desmond Ridder under center, aren't a fearsome offense, but rookie wide receiver Drake London (96 receiving yards) and rookie running back Tyler Allgeier (74 rushing yards) had some impressive plays.