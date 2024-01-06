Ravens Fan Gifts Lamar Jackson Unreal Painting at Game

When Brian Bomster-Jabs got pregame sideline passes to the Ravens' regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he got to work.
The professional Baltimore artist whipped up a painting of Lamar Jackson in a week – and rain, 30-degree temperatures, and a whipping wind weren't going to stop him from delivering it.
Jackson, who is inactive because there are no playoff implications for the Ravens, came over to Bomster-Jabs after team warmups to receive the gift.
"He was just so happy and appreciative. It was all love," Bomster-Jabs said. "You could just see the joy and excitement in his eyes. He was so happy and saying thank you."
The painting includes depictions of Jackson throughout his football career – in high school, college, and the NFL. It includes him receiving his first NFL MVP award, as well as Jackson's mother and friend/rapper Kodak Black.
"I really wanted to commemorate what he's accomplished so far," Bomster-Jabs said. "I might have to update it soon though because we want that 'ship."
Bomster-Jabs grew up in Baltimore, just up the street from Memorial Stadium. He's a "die-hard" Ravens fan, so the painting was a gift only – not for sale.
"Lamar gives Baltimore so much. He's such an inspiration," Bomster-Jabs said. "Celebrities and people always get asked for stuff so what I like to do is give. I like to give them their flowers."
Bomster-Jabs also painted for Ray Lewis and other sports celebrities. Next up, he plans to paint for Kyle Hamilton (because he's also Korean) and Zay Flowers.