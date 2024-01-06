Ravens Fan Gifts Lamar Jackson Unreal Painting at Game

The painting includes depictions of Jackson throughout his football career – in high school, college, and the NFL. It includes him receiving his first NFL MVP award, as well as Jackson's mother and friend/rapper Kodak Black.

"I really wanted to commemorate what he's accomplished so far," Bomster-Jabs said. "I might have to update it soon though because we want that 'ship."

Bomster-Jabs grew up in Baltimore, just up the street from Memorial Stadium. He's a "die-hard" Ravens fan, so the painting was a gift only – not for sale.

"Lamar gives Baltimore so much. He's such an inspiration," Bomster-Jabs said. "Celebrities and people always get asked for stuff so what I like to do is give. I like to give them their flowers."