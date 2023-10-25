Late for Work: Ravens Would Be 'Fantastic Landing Spot' if Derrick Henry Is on Trade Block

Ravens Would Be 'Fantastic Landing Spot' if Derrick Henry Is on Trade Block

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry is rumored to be on the trade block. Might the Ravens be interested in the Tennessee Titans star ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline?

It's a tantalizing thought, and the Ravens potentially targeting Henry is getting some buzz.

"It would be some story if Henry, a Ravens nemesis, wound up joining the team for its playoff push," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "Team officials have downplayed the need for an established No. 1 running back, but the thought of Henry lining up behind Lamar Jackson has to intrigue the Ravens and concern Baltimore opponents who would have to figure out a way to contain two of the league's most dynamic players. Henry is a pending free agent and has a decent chunk of change left on his 2023 contract, but the Ravens could make it work if they were motivated to do so."

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan urged the Ravens to pursue Henry.

"The Ravens would be a fantastic landing spot for Henry as they have been starved for a running back of his caliber to complement quarterback Lamar Jackson's rushing ability," Sullivan wrote. "Not only would that take some of the pressure off of Jackson, but the two would make arguably the most electric QB-RB duos that the league has to offer."

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed a trade in which the Ravens would send wide receiver Devin Duvernay, a 2024 second-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick to the Titans for Henry.

"The Ravens have a shade under $7 million in available cap space, making a trade relatively feasible — especially if they include someone like wideout/return man Devin Duvernay and his $4.3 million expiring contract," Kay wrote. "While taking on Henry's deal would give Baltimore little room to work with after ironing out all the details, there's no other available player who could have as much of a positive impact on this roster."

Henry, 29, has 425 rushing yards and three touchdowns in six games and is on pace for his fifth 1,000-yard season in six years. He ran for 937 yards in just eight games in 2021 before suffering a broken foot.

The Ravens are No. 3 in the league in rushing, with Jackson leading the team with 363 yards and five touchdowns. Gus Edwards (346 yards, two touchdowns) and Justice Hill (196 yards, three touchdowns) have carried the load at running back after J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1.