The Breakdown: Mink's Final 53-Man Roster Prediction

Outside linebacker (5): Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser, Jadeveon Clowney, Tavius Robinson

Bowser is a question mark because he missed all of training camp and the preseason with an "agitated knee." A couple weeks ago, however, Harbaugh said he expects Bowser will be ready for Week 1. Asked Saturday about whether Bowser will be activated from the PUP list this week, Harbaugh gave no indication. At this point, Bowser would only have two weeks to get ready. But if he starts on the PUP list, he is sidelined for the first four games, at a minimum. If Bowser starts on the PUP list, it opens a spot at a different position group.

Cornerback (8): Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Ronald Darby, Brandon Stephens, Kevon Seymour, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion "Pepe" Williams, Kyu Kelly

Humphrey's timetable is unknown, but he shouldn't be out too long if he misses regular-season action. With him out, Ya-Sin and either Darby, Stephens, or Seymour are the projected starters outside. Seymour won a roster spot with his strong camp and preseason. After dealing with injuries, Armour-Davis finally got some preseason action in Tampa and had an uneven night. The talented second-year cornerback needs more consistent practice time to sharpen his tools.

Williams will head to injured reserve after having ankle surgery, which will sideline him at least into October, but needs to start on the 53-man roster before being moved. Kelly had ups and downs during preseason action, but it's tough to imagine the Ravens parting ways with a fifth-round rookie with promise, especially at a position where they need the depth. Veteran Arthur Maulet didn't play Saturday in Tampa, but would be somebody that would be good to keep for additional depth at nickel.

Safety (4): Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone, Ar'Darius Washington

Washington earned a roster spot with his strong play in the preseason and training camp practices. The Ravens' nickel cornerback spot may be based primarily on matchups, and Washington seems to have carved out a role. Stephens can also double as a safety.

Specialists (3): Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Tyler Ott