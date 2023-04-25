Late for Work 4/25: Ravens Are No. 1 in Five-Year NFL Draft Rankings

Ravens Trade Back Twice in The Athletic's Seven-Round Mock Draft

The biggest question for the Ravens ahead of the draft might not be who they pick at No. 22, but rather if they will pick at No. 22.

With just five picks, Baltimore trading back to acquire more selections wouldn't surprise anyone. In The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec's seven-round mock draft, he has the Ravens trading back twice to increase their draft class to seven.

"The Ravens don't need a nine- or 10-man draft class," Zrebiec wrote. "They have a number of young players on their roster as is. But they have enough front-line needs, along with areas they can use depth, where a seven-player draft class feels about right."

In Zrebiec's scenario, the Ravens traded the 22nd pick of the first round to the Houston Texans for second-round (No. 33) and third-round (No. 73) picks. The Ravens then selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with their first pick.

"The Ravens move back and get one of the players they were considering when they were on the clock at No. 22," Zrebiec wrote. "Forbes had an extremely productive college career, but his slight frame — just 166 pounds — could scare teams off and allow Baltimore to get him early in the second round.

"The Ravens will likely sign a veteran corner after May 1, but they still have to come out of this draft with a starting cornerback. It's a very deep and talented class, yet the longer they wait, the less quality they are going to get."

Zrebiec mocked Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo to the Ravens at No. 73.

"Mingo is not a burner and his best college season was last year when he caught 51 passes for 861 yards and five touchdowns. However, he's big (6-foot-1, 220 pounds), has strong hands and is dangerous after the catch," Zrebiec wrote. "He had 10 catches of 30-plus yards as a senior and two of 70-plus yards. That he's also a willing blocker puts the cherry on top for the Ravens."

Zrebiec's second trade for the Ravens has them sending the No. 86 pick to the Carolina Panthers for third-round (No. 93) and fifth-round (No. 145) picks. The Ravens then selected N.C. State guard Chandler Zavala at No. 93.