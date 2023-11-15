Mailbag: What's Going on in the Fourth Quarter?

Downing : I think the balance of the Ravens offense has been a strength of the unit this year. Yes, the Ravens came into this season focused on taking the passing game to another level and they've done that. They averaged 188.4 passing yards per game last year, which ranked No. 30 in the NFL. That's improved to 207.8 passing yards per game this season, which is No. 20 in the league. The strides in the passing game are significant.

However, the Ravens still have a potent rushing attack and don't want to forget about the ground game. Baltimore leads the NFL in rushing offense at 154.9 yards per game, and Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken believes that controlling the ground game opens additional opportunities for the passing attack. If the Ravens can control games by picking up yards on the ground, they're going to do that, even with all the new weapons in the passing game. Lamar Jackson believes in that approach as well. Jackson has spoken to the importance of balance and leaning on the running backs when necessary. This offense is at its best when the run and pass game complement each other, and that will be the focus for the Ravens for the rest of the season.