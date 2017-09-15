Ravens Friday Transcript

*FRIDAY PODIUM TRANSCRIPT: Week 2 vs. browns

Head Coach John Harbaugh

We know it's going to be a collective effort to replace RB Danny Woodhead while he's sidelined. How much would you like to see RB [Javorius] 'Buck' Allen do what he did for you guys two years ago, when he caught a lot of passes out of the backfield? (Luke Jones) "'Buck' has really good skills in the pass game and protection, too. 'Buck' is definitely going to step up and get an opportunity. It's his role. It's his role to fill. I'm looking forward to seeing how he does."

Has the NFL been in touch with the organization at all related to the [bombing] incident in London this morning – that you're aware of? Or are you not aware of it at all? (Bo Smolka)"I'm not aware of anything, no."

The CFL has stopped all full-contact practices in the regular season, and that's caused some people to talk in the NFL. What would you think if the NFL [adapted] no full-contact practices once the regular season began? (Jamison Hensley)"I wouldn't support that. I don't know how you'd build an offensive line. I don't know how you'd begin to block anybody. The CFL … If the [NFL] ever ended up doing that and you're a coach – you do the rules. You work within your rules and try to figure out a way to get an advantage. But, it's not something I would support."