Ravens Friday Transcripts

*FRIDAY PODIUM TRANSCRIPT: Week 13 vs. Lions

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Opening statement:"OK, good seeing you guys – appreciate you being here. Beautiful day, good practice, and we're looking forward to Sunday afternoon. We're still preparing for the Lions."

When you meet former Ravens coaches, like Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, is there even a more special bond when it comes to having shared a championship season together? (Jamison Hensley) "There definitely is. We've had tremendous group of coaches that have come through here, and we've had some guys go on and do some great things. If you look at the history of it – it doesn't get talked about too much – but a lot of coaches have moved on and done some really great things in the National Football League. Two of those guys are Jim Caldwell and [Lions defensive coordinator] Teryl Austin. Those two guys are just great people. Jim Caldwell – it was so great having him here for two years. I learned so much from him, football-wise, 'X'- and 'O'-wise, situationally, demeanor, the way he handles himself, talking to the team, all those things, leadership. [He's] just a great leader. Teryl Austin, man – intense, smart, focused, really creative coach, all those things. You don't forget those things, but like you said, you share the Super Bowl experience. When you win a Super Bowl, you say, 'We'll walk together forever.' I think our experience since then has proven it's true."

Do you feel pretty good about where your team is from a health standpoint? (Luke Jones)"I do feel good about it. It's probably the first time we've been this healthy. We had a 'PR' [personal record] last week for health, and now we broke it this week. So, that's good. We're heading in the right direction with that. We need all of our guys. We need to have everybody up and rolling. It makes for some tough decisions, which is a good problem to have. I feel bad for a few guys that really want to play, that deserve to play, and aren't going to get to play. But, that's different from what we had the rest of the year. So, we feel good about that."