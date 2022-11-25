Ravens Friday Transcripts: Week 12 at Jacksonville Jaguars (11/25)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement:"OK, what questions do you guys have?"

The Michigan vs. Ohio State game is tomorrow. What are you thinking about it? _(Jamison Hensley) _"I'm rooting for that team right there – Michigan football."

Have you had any conversations with ILB Malik Harrison or RB J.K. Dobbins, who both played at Ohio State, about it? _(Jamison Hensley) _"Oh yes, we've had some conversations. They don't really want to get into … It's better that we don't go too deep into the conversation; it gets personal. We have our game to think about, so we just leave it at that. I don't get involved in any kind of bets or anything like that."

Is the team plane not allowed to take off until you've watched the game? _(Childs Walker) _"I'm going to have to watch it [on the plane]. We have Wi-Fi on the plane, so hopefully, I'll be able to figure out how to get it on my iPad. That's always a question, whether I can get it or not. Obviously, I think it's the greatest rivalry in college football. People are free to argue that, but to me, it's not even close. That rivalry is what college football is all about. Obviously, great respect for both schools. We have a bunch of Ohio State players and a bunch of Michigan players here. [They are] two of the best programs in the country. [I'm] really proud of what [Michigan head coach] Jim [Harbaugh] has done there at Michigan, how far they've come in the last seven, eight years. It's pretty darn remarkable where they're at as a program. In my opinion – since you're asking – whichever team wins this game obviously is in the playoffs, and whichever team loses this game should be in the playoffs, in my opinion. You can't go through a whole season and blow everybody out really, and then also win your tough games in the fourth quarter, and not get in. And that goes for both those two teams; they've both done the same thing that way. So, that's my opinion on that, and I'm going to stick with it."

You were optimistic about RB Gus Edwards playing last week. Does it seem like he's trending towards playing on Sunday? (Jamison Hensley) _"It does. I'm optimistic again this week, like I was last week. So, we'll just have to see, but I feel good about it. I'm going to use a cliché on this one: I'm going to say that I'm hopeful that he'll make it." _(laughter)

Are you willing to rule anyone out for Sunday after a week of practice? _(Kyle Barber) _"Yes, I don't think Ronnie [Stanley] is going to make it to the game. So, he'll probably ruled out today for this game. He's just not going to make it. You threw that one out there, and you got it. Normally, I probably wouldn't have said anything. I would have said, 'The injury report is coming out later.'"

How valueable is OL Patrick Mekari's ability to step in and play at a high level on the offensive line wherever and whenever he's needed? _(Ryan Mink) _"It's valuable; that's why we signed him. We re-signed Pat [Mekari]; he earned it. Every position he's ever played, he's played well. He'll play well again in this game. He won't be the only one playing; we're going to be working guys in and all those kinds of things."

WR Demarcus Robinson was out there today after missing practice yesterday. Was that just a minor thing? (Childs Walker) _"Yes, he's fine. You've gotten all the injury answers you're going to get for one day, I can tell you that." _(laughter)

QB LAMAR JACKSON

On how his hip is feeling: "It's getting better. I'm going to be good for Sunday."

On if it's the same hip injury as earlier in the year or a different one: "No, it was something different. It's good, though."

On if his hip was bothering him during the game on Sunday: "It was alright. We won."

On what stands out to him about the Jaguars' defense: "The two safeties, Josh Allen, the rookie [Travon Walker] – they're standing out. They've been looking pretty good. It's a fast defense; guys are flying around. Pretty much that stands out to me."

On how much he enjoys playing in warmer temperatures like down in Jacksonville: "I enjoy it. I don't think anybody likes playing in the cold – not just me. I don't think anybody does. It's not the same, but it is what it is. It's a part of football, so [you've] got to get used to it."

On how impressive FB Patrick Ricard has been: "Very impressive – a 300-pound guy full of muscle, doing everything. [Patrick Ricard] is catching the ball out of the backfield, running the ball, blocking. He's 'Mr. Do It All' for us. We need that."

On if he ever has to remind himself or those around him to not overlook some games: "I wouldn't say just to remind others; just keep it in the air, because anybody can get complacent when you're having a lot of success. So, we just have to keep everyone levelheaded around here, including myself."

On what he thinks the offense needs to focus on for improvement: "Scoring points. That's the only thing I see – just scoring points. [If] we score points [and] our defense keeps giving us the ball back, there's no telling what we can do."