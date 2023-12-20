Ravens Give Their Take on 49ers' Brock Purdy

Cam Newton thinks 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is a “game manager,” but the Ravens don't see that when they flipped on the tape this week.

Baltimore's defenders and Head Coach John Harbaugh praised Purdy Wednesday when speaking about all the 49ers quarterback can do ahead of Monday night's Christmas showdown in San Francisco.

"I see a very good quarterback. He's playing at a very high level, leading a very high-level offense to great success. He's playing winning football and operates his style," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"He sees things. He gets the ball out quick. He can make every throw. He throws a beautiful ball [and] moves around the pocket, scrambles when he needs to, throws on the run when he needs to [and] operates the system really well – all the things that I'm sure their coaches really want to see in a quarterback."

Purdy has the second-most passing yards (3,795) and leads the league in passing touchdowns (29) and quarterback rating (119.0).

Yes, Purdy has excellent weapons around him in wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, an All-Pro running back in Christian McCaffrey, one of the best tight ends in George Kittle, and a future Hall of Fame left tackle in Trent Williams.

He's in one of the league's most dynamic offensive schemes, with a great play-caller in Kyle Shanahan as his head coach.

But Purdy is the one making the whole operation run on the field, delivering the ball to those playmakers. And he's doing it at a high level.

"The word around the league is he's a system quarterback. I think that's not true," safety Kyle Hamilton said Wednesday. "From what I've seen, he's making every throw you can make as a quarterback – on time, on target. He makes good decisions. He's mobile. He's got a great cast around him at the same time, but he's really good."

Part of the reason may be Purdy's backstory. He was the last pick (Mr. Irrelevant) of last year's draft, coming out of Iowa State. At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, he doesn't have the prototype size of an NFL quarterback.

The Ravens have a quarterback who doesn't check the typical boxes either, and they've won a lot of games with him. The 49ers are doing the same.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said the "hate" Purdy is getting "really surprised me."

"When you put on the film, he's putting throws right where he needs to be, he's reading coverages. He does a lot of good things," Humphrey said. "He's a guy that likes to give his receivers a chance. For such a young guy, he really handles himself like a pro. There won't be many gimme interceptions, but we'll try to take our chances when we can."

Whichever quarterback wins Monday night's game will likely leap to the front of the MVP conversation.

"I heard he's the MVP frontrunner, but I know my real MVP frontrunner is in this locker room here," defensive tackle Justin Madubuike said, referring to Lamar Jackson.