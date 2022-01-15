Ravens Give Tickets to Bakery Truck Driver Who Fed Snow-Stranded Motorists

Hill was driving his Schmidt Baking Company truck when the Virginia stretch of highway turned into a very cold parking lot for nearly 24 hours.

"I was weeping and didn't understand why. I was thinking, 'Should I go in the back of this truck, start handing out bread, and catch the weight later?'" Hill told Baltimore Magazine. "As I was sitting at the steering wheel thinking about it, I saw a lady walk up to the side of my truck."

A motorist a few cars back, Casey Holihan, and her husband, John Noe, called a customer service number for Schmidt Baking Company and eventually got a call back from Baltimore-based H&S, which distributes the bread. Co-owner and senior vice president of transportation, Chuck Paterakis, told Holihan to give the phone to Hill and instructed him that it was OK to hand out the free bread.

Hill, who lives in Harford County, handed out about 500 loaves of Potato Rolls and Old Tyme split-top wheat bread.