News & Notes: Ravens Giving Elite Sprinter a Tryout at Wide Receiver 

The 26-year-old former track star at Tennessee is trying out for the Ravens at wide receiver, hoping his journey to a professional football career has begun. He was invited to tryout after catching the eye of Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin, a former star quarterback at Tennessee, heard about Williams through his connections.

"Willie Gault, Anthony Miller - guys like that were track stars who translated their speed to the receiver position in the NFL and had some success," Martin said. "Got some film on the internet from him running routes - I thought it was enough to look at. We brought him in for workout and he was very surprisingly a lot better than what we thought. We thought it was enough for him to keep him around during minicamp. We'll see where it goes from here."