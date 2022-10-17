News & Notes: Ravens Plan to Overcome 'Growing Pains' That Have Stung

The Ravens have suffered three gut-wrenching losses this season, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said the players and coaches will grow from the experience.

At 3-3, the Ravens have 11 games to decide what kind of season they will have. The Ravens have lost fourth-quarter leads in every defeat this season and made costly fourth-quarter mistakes during Sunday's loss to the Giants. However, Harbaugh said it was a positive sign that the team has yet to be severely outplayed.

"Half of it makes you feel better about it because you know you'll get it cleaned up," Harbaugh said. "Half of it makes you feel worse, because it's like 'Why didn't you have it already cleaned up?'

"I think we're in a place right now in our development as a team where there's a number of moving parts. There's growing pains. I've never been one to say, 'Oh, you're a young team.' But there's truth in it. As a coach, I just have to do a really good job of being understanding, but not accepting of those types of things."

Rookies have been at the center of some of the Ravens' letdowns this season. Safety Kyle Hamilton had a coverage breakdown versus Miami. Against the Giants, Tyler Linderbaum snapped the ball too early before Lamar Jackson made things worse with his interception. Cornerback Pepe Williams ran into a pick on the Giants' first touchdown of the game and gave up a third-down conversion on a fourth quarter Giants touchdown drive.

Harbaugh said red-zone efficiency would be a point of emphasis. The Ravens could have taken a 10-point lead early in the third quarter on Sunday, but failed to score a touchdown after marching to first-and-goal at the five-yard line. Meanwhile, the Giants finished two fourth-quarter drives with touchdowns that sent Baltimore to defeat.

"We have to get better in the red zone, both sides of the ball," Harbaugh said. "We've got to get better on third down, both sides of the ball. We can't make critical errors on fourth down situations on both sides of the ball."

After Sunday's game, veteran defensive end Calais Campbell said it's up to the Ravens to decide how they'll react to another gut-wrenching defeat.

"We know what we're capable of doing, we've made some mistakes and let some ballgames slip away," Campbell said. "We can use it as fuel to get better. Or you can let it eat at you and make more mistakes.

"It's still early in the season. We're not going to hit the panic button. You feel like you have the game won, and you give it away late in the game, it's a story we've seen too much this year. We've just got to improve, just keep getting better."

Harbaugh has full belief the Ravens will become a team that consistently finishes games the right way.