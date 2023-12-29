Presented by

Ravens Have Question Marks in Their Secondary Heading Into Dolphins Game

Dec 29, 2023 at 04:38 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

122923wpwn
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: S Kyle Hamilton, DB Brandon Stephens

Headed into a game against the team leading the NFL in passing, with the game's best wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, the Ravens have question marks in their secondary.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle) are both questionable to play, along with nickel Arthur Maulet (knee).

Hamilton has been a versatile and highly effective chess piece in the Ravens defense this season and Stephens has been the Ravens' most consistent cornerback and started every game.

Hamilton didn't practice Friday after being limited on Thursday. Stephens was added to the injury report on Thursday and was still out Friday.

Top wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf) is also questionable to play, though he returned to practice Friday on a limited basis. Flowers leads the Ravens with 74 catches for 752 yards and four touchdowns.

Head Coach John Harbaugh didn't give any indication on the availability of players dealing with injuries.

"It's the time of year it is. Everybody that can go will be out there," Harbaugh said.

Two other Ravens are questionable to play: starting right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad) and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder). Zeitler was a full practice participant Friday.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) has been ruled out. Guard/tackle Patrick Mekari (concussion) returned to full practice Friday and is ready to play.

Dolphins Rule Out Jaylen Waddle, O-Line Is Questionable

The Dolphins ruled out 1,000-yard receiver Jaylen Waddle due to an ankle injury, removing one of their top offensive threats from action.

The biggest question now will be how hampered the Miami offensive line will be against a Ravens team that leads the league in sacks.

Right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) is doubtful after being limited the past two days. The Dolphins lost starting center Connor Williams to a knee injury last week and his backup, Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), is questionable.

Right tackle Austin Jackson (oblique) is questionable after being limited all week but said he feels “great” about playing Sunday. Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back) will play, as he carries no injury designation.

Top running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) returned to practice Friday and is questionable but he's expected to play.

Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel said he's "optimistic" about starting safety Jevon Holland could play in his first game in more than a month.

Related Content

news

Kyle Hamilton On Field for Thursday's Practice

Starting safety Kyle Hamilton was on the field Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media, but wide receiver Zay Flowers remains out.
news

Kyle Hamilton, Zay Flowers Not Practicing to Start the Week

The Dolphins were without wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to start the week.
news

Zay Flowers Returns to Practice, But Odell Beckham Jr. Dealing With Illness

Wide receiver Zay Flowers, right tackle Morgan Moses, and Ronald Darby returned to practice Thursday.
news

Ravens Missing Several Key Players From Practice to Start 49ers Week

Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and others are not practicing, but Marcus Williams (groin) and Ronnie Stanley (concussion) are on the field Wednesday.
news

Kyle Hamilton Has a 'Good' Chance to Play in Jacksonville

The Ravens will be at or close to full strength against the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Sunday Night Football."
news

Tyler Huntley Misses Practice; Kyle Hamilton Limited Again

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is not at practice, but Kyle Hamilton was again.
news

Kyle Hamilton Practiced, 'Felt Pretty Good'

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is practicing with a knee brace just three days after suffering a reported knee sprain.
news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Will Play vs. Rams

After missing Thursday's practice because of an illness, Lamar Jackson took the field on Friday.
news

Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Due to Illness

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (illness) is back on the field.
news

Marlon Humphrey Is 'Ready to Rock' After Bye

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (illness) was the only Raven who didn't practice Wednesday.
news

Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley Expect to Play; Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Game-Time Decision'

Head Coach John Harbaugh isn't worried about wide receiver corps despite multiple players missing practice time this week.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising