Ravens Have Question Marks in Their Secondary Heading Into Dolphins Game

Headed into a game against the team leading the NFL in passing, with the game's best wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, the Ravens have question marks in their secondary.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle) are both questionable to play, along with nickel Arthur Maulet (knee).

Hamilton has been a versatile and highly effective chess piece in the Ravens defense this season and Stephens has been the Ravens' most consistent cornerback and started every game.

Hamilton didn't practice Friday after being limited on Thursday. Stephens was added to the injury report on Thursday and was still out Friday.

Top wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf) is also questionable to play, though he returned to practice Friday on a limited basis. Flowers leads the Ravens with 74 catches for 752 yards and four touchdowns.

Head Coach John Harbaugh didn't give any indication on the availability of players dealing with injuries.

"It's the time of year it is. Everybody that can go will be out there," Harbaugh said.

Two other Ravens are questionable to play: starting right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad) and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder). Zeitler was a full practice participant Friday.