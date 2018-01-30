Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh to Appear on Super Bowl LII Broadcast





John Harbaugh will take a seat at the broadcast desk this weekend for Super Bowl LII.

NBC announced today that Harbaugh will participate in their pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage.

This is the second time Harbaugh has worked the Super Bowl with NBC. He also covered Super XLIX three years ago, when the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks.

"John was a natural on our Super Bowl coverage three years ago in Arizona," said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President of Production, NBC Sports. "We are excited to have him back to provide viewers with his insight and analysis as a Super Bowl-winning coach."

Harbaugh will certainly bring unique perspective to the broadcast from his battles with the Patriots over the years. He also spent a decade working for the Philadelphia Eagles as the special teams coordinator.

Harbaugh is one of the few active coaches with a Super Bowl ring of his own, and he actually coached three players currently on the Eagles (Torrey Smith, Dannell Ellerbe and Corey Graham) on that 2012 championship team.

In addition to working the game, Harbaugh will also have an up-close look for some of the other events happening throughout the weekend. He'll attend the Bart Starr Award breakfast with tight end Benjamin Watson, who is the recipient of this year's award. Watson is also one of the league's finalists for the Nationwide Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which will be announced during the NFL Honors ceremony Saturday night.

Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is also likely in store for a big weekend, as he's eligible to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Lewis is one of 15 finalists for the recognition, which will also be announced Saturday night.