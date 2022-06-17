Ravens Honor Inaugural Ozzie Newsome HBCU Scholars at Minicamp

On the final day of minicamp, the Ravens congratulated some future game changers.
The inaugural 2022 Ozzie Newsome Scholars were the team's honored guests at Thursday's practice. They are recent high school graduates from Baltimore's public schools who have earned a scholarship named after Newsome, the Ravens' Executive Vice President.
Owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife, Renee, honored Newsome earlier this year by making a $4 million gift in his name to Maryland's four historically Black universities – Bowie State, Coppin State, Morgan State and Maryland Eastern Shore. In each of the next four years, 20 students from Baltimore public schools will be named Newsome Scholars and will attend a Maryland historically Black university. Each of Maryland's four HBCUs will select five students per year to receive the scholarships.
A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Newsome became the NFL's first Black general manager with the Ravens and has enjoyed a legendary career as both a player and executive. Now his legacy will carry on with these students.
"We look for the students who have that potential, that drive, who may have overcome some hardships, and we know that student has everything they need to succeed," said Dr. Anthony Jenkins, President of Coppin State University who accompanied the Newsome Scholars on Thursday. "I'm very excited about this. I thought it was a great opportunity for the Ravens and our HBCUs to partner. The Ravens didn't want to just write a check. They are invested in expanding opportunities, and they want to make sure that finances won't get in the way of these students.
"Our students, our city, and our state are the biggest winners. These young people are from Baltimore. Many of them watch the Ravens on TV every Sunday, but they've never been this close to the Ravens. Being at this practice, being at this facility, meeting these players – this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They've seen it, they've heard about, but today they got to touch it."
At the conclusion of practice, players and coaches shook hands with the Newsome Scholars, who were congratulated for their achievements.
"Applause for Steve and Renee for what they're doing for those scholarships, for these kids," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He (Bisciotti) told the team his dream is that these scholarship recipients, in the future, become the leaders of Baltimore and the leaders of Maryland, and that's his goal, and that's what it will be."