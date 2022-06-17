Ravens Honor Inaugural Ozzie Newsome HBCU Scholars at Minicamp

A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Newsome became the NFL's first Black general manager with the Ravens and has enjoyed a legendary career as both a player and executive. Now his legacy will carry on with these students.

"We look for the students who have that potential, that drive, who may have overcome some hardships, and we know that student has everything they need to succeed," said Dr. Anthony Jenkins, President of Coppin State University who accompanied the Newsome Scholars on Thursday. "I'm very excited about this. I thought it was a great opportunity for the Ravens and our HBCUs to partner. The Ravens didn't want to just write a check. They are invested in expanding opportunities, and they want to make sure that finances won't get in the way of these students.

"Our students, our city, and our state are the biggest winners. These young people are from Baltimore. Many of them watch the Ravens on TV every Sunday, but they've never been this close to the Ravens. Being at this practice, being at this facility, meeting these players – this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They've seen it, they've heard about, but today they got to touch it."

At the conclusion of practice, players and coaches shook hands with the Newsome Scholars, who were congratulated for their achievements.