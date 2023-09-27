Mailbag: Why Do the Ravens Have So Many Injuries?

Downing: My initial thought is that you could probably say the same for just about every team in the NFL over the last 20 years. Look at Sunday's results around the league. The Dallas Cowboys were viewed as potentially the best team in the league coming into the weekend, and they fell to the winless Arizona Cardinals. Just go back to Week 3 last year, when the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts, before ultimately going on to win the Super Bowl four months later. NFL players and coaches often say, "it's hard to win in this league," and while that response can feel like a cliché, it's rooted in truth. Also, the Ravens didn't seem like they were overlooking the Colts Sunday when they got out to an early lead and were in position to make it a two-score game in the first quarter before Kenyan Drake fumbled.