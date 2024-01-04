Six Ravens Ruled Out Before Steelers Season-Finale

The Ravens ruled out six players before Saturday's season-finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Baltimore already in possession of the AFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye, the stakes are lower for the Ravens. The Steelers, however, need to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Thus, while the Steelers will be going all out, Head Coach John Harbaugh has opted to rest some key players – led by MVP favorite Lamar Jackson – to keep them out of harm's way.

The Ravens' inactives list includes three players ruled out not due to injury: Jackson, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and guard Kevin Zeitler. As previously announced, Tyler Huntley will get the start at quarterback.

The other Ravens who are out are cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin), linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), and defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle).

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf) is doubtful after not practicing all week. That means Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, and Tylan Wallace (knee/questionable) could be leading the Ravens' wide receiver corps.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) logged two days of limited practice and is questionable after missing last week's game. Cornerbacks Brandon Stephens (ankle), Ronald Darby (illness), and Arthur Maulet (hip) are all questionable. Defensive back Ar'Darius Washington, who returned to practice this week, is also questionable.

"No matter who you play in this particular game in this situation, there would be no lack of motivation," Harbaugh said. "Our guys love to play. They're pro football players. They want to go out there, and they want to play, and they want to play [a] long [time], and they want to win. They want to put their best foot forward. The fact that it's a division rival – the Steelers – that certainly doesn't lessen it."

The Steelers may be at full strength. They listed three players as questionable: safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), linebacker Elandon Roberts (pectoral), and safety Trenton Thompson (neck).

Pittsburgh has won two straight games and scored 30 or more points in both. The Steelers also beat the Ravens earlier this season in Pittsburgh, 17-10. That result is on the Ravens' minds heading into this weekend, center Tyler Linderbaum said.