The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Blowout of Jets

Devin Duvernay is the No. 2 wide receiver the Ravens need

Devin Duvernay shushed the concern about the Ravens' wide receiver situation, at least for now, with two touchdown catches. His contested 25-yard grab for the Ravens' first touchdown of the 2022 season was a beauty – a contested leaping grab around a defender's arm. That's the kind of catch that earns trust from your quarterback.

Duvernay went to the Pro Bowl last year as a special teams returner. He's looked good just about every time he got the ball the past two years but wasn't yet ready to get it a lot. Now it's Duvernay's time to shine as a starter and he showed Sunday he's ready to step up to the challenge. He caught all four targets that came his way for 54 yards.

Everybody knew Rashod Bateman was stepping into the No. 1 wide receiver role and tight end Mark Andrews would still probably lead all the pass catchers. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely was viewed as, potentially, the third option. The No. 2 wide receiver was almost an afterthought, but Duvernay proved Sunday that he can be a fourth reliable receiving option the Ravens need.