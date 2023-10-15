Ravens Lament Red-Zone Struggles That Led to Justin Tucker's Historic Day

Dropped passes and fumbles doomed the Ravens in their two losses to the Colts and Steelers this season, so while the offense didn't have a banner day, it at least didn't beat itself.

Though the Titans defense entered the game ranked 15thin the league, it was No. 4 in red-zone defense. Tennessee was blitz heavy in the red zone.

On Baltimore's five true red-zone series, they ran the ball 13 times and threw it just three times, including the 10-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers on an extended play. Jackson's number was often called, including on third down on the 1-yard line in the second quarter, but he was stuffed for a 4-yard loss.

"The [Titans] defense is pretty great," Jackson said. "They weren't giving us [any] real chances of making passes. They played great. I wasn't trying to run the ball, but it was what it was. We still finished with the field goals."

Harbaugh said the "best way to put it in the end zone and the red zone is to run it in."

"We haven't been as successful the last two weeks as we were the first [four] weeks. That's kind of how it works. It's a week-to-week league," Harbaugh said.