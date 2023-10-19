Ravens Defense Facing Stiffest Test Yet 'By Far' With Lions

Detroit (5-1) has won four straight and 13 of its last 16 games. On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh called the Lions "arguably the best team in the NFC right now." On Wednesday, veteran outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney took it a step further. Asked whether the Lions have the best offense the Ravens have faced so far this season, Clowney said, "Yes, by far."

"Jared Goff makes them go. I think he's smart, smart quarterback," Clowney said. "Their run game has been very, very dominating so far. … It's going to come down to us up front like I said – dominate the line of scrimmage and get after the quarterback."

Clowney said he thinks the game will come down to the Ravens' defensive line versus the Lions' offensive line, which is loaded with three homegrown first-round picks. They're giving Goff, a quarterback that doesn't take a whole lot of risks, time to make his reads and deliver on time.