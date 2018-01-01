Ravens Locked Into No. 16 Draft Pick Again

The Ravens will have the 16th-overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second straight year.
Baltimore's Week 17 loss to the Bengals gives the Ravens a 9-7 record. Four other non-playoff bound NFL teams also finished at 9-7, but the Ravens have the highest pick among them.
Baltimore drafted cornerback Marlon Humphrey out of Alabama at No. 16 last season. He had a spectacular rookie season, logging 34 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games played and five starts.
Here's the draft order for the non-playoff teams:
- Cleveland Browns (0-16)
- New York Giants (3-13)
- Indianapolis Colts (4-12)
- Cleveland Browns (from the Houston Texans)
- Denver Broncos (5-11)
- New York Jets (5-11)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)
- Chicago Bears (5-11)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-10) (tie/coin flip)
- Oakland Raiders (6-10) (tie/coin flip)
- Miami Dolphins (6-10)
- Cincinnati Bengals (7-9)
- Washington Redskins (7-9)
- Green Bay Packers (7-9)
- Arizona Cardinals (8-8)
- Baltimore Ravens (9-7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)
- Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
- Dallas Cowboys (9-7)
- Detroit Lions (9-7)