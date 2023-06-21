Mailbag: What's the Long-Term Plan for J.K. Dobbins?

Mink: We don't know what goes on in Eric DeCosta's office, but judging from J.K. Dobbins' tweets about his future, it seems he and the Ravens have engaged in some contract talks this offseason. Dobbins is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said during OTAs that the Ravens "want him back" beyond this season. Dobbins said he wants to be a Raven for life. But Dobbins and Harbaugh agreed that neither knows what the future holds. Same goes for me. Here's what I do know. Dobbins has been very effective when healthy. He led all NFL running backs in yards per carry (6.0) as a rookie. Last year, despite not all the way back physically from his major knee injury, Dobbins still averaged 5.7 yards per carry. After undergoing a midseason knee procedure, he was up to 6.5 yards per carry.

However, it was still clear late last season that Dobbins wasn't yet back to his pre-injury form. Dobbins himself said he didn't have his top-end breakaway speed back. Will that return fully in 2023? We don't know yet. For now, Dobbins is in the position of negotiating without having fully healthy tape since 2020. That's no fault of his own, it's just the facts and there's no changing it. The only way to change that is with a healthy and monster 2023 campaign. Dobbins surely thinks he's capable of doing that, and the Ravens believe so as well. But does Dobbins want to play out his contract and see if the price tag goes up next offseason, or does he want to get paid now?

The other factor in all of this is a tepid running back market. Dalvin Cook, who has been one of the NFL's best running backs the past several years, was cut by the Vikings earlier this month and remains unsigned. Ezekiel Elliott is also still a free agent. As mentioned in the question, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs also haven't yet gotten the extensions they would like after huge seasons. So what is Dobbins' market value? It's hard to say.