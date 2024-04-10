Mailbag: Which Prospect Could Fall Into the Ravens' Lap?

Mink: It often feels like great prospects fall into the Ravens' lap. Such is the life when you truly live by the best-player-available mantra. That's what happened when the Ravens selected safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall a couple years ago and that has paid of handsomely.

Picking at No. 30 this year, the Ravens' hope is that a player ranked in their top 20 somehow makes it to them. Who could that be? I'll give you three names.

Big, talented offensive tackles often fly off the board. But with so eight projected to go in the first round, one or two could slip through the cracks. The logical candidates are Amarius Mims of Georgia and Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma because of their lack of experience and injuries. Mims had just eight career starts and Guyton had just 14. While the tools certainly seem there, the lack of college tape makes them a projection.

The other player is UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu because of medical concerns. Latu suffered a neck injury that required fusion surgery before his sophomore year, and was at the time announced as retired because of it. He transferred and returned to the field to post 23.5 sacks over the past two seasons.