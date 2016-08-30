Ravens Make Final Four Roster Moves To Get To 75

Aug 30, 2016 at 06:32 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

30_taliaferro_news.jpg


The Ravens are now down to 75.

Baltimore made its final four roster moves to trim the roster before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

The Ravens moved running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (foot) to the regular-season physically unable to perform (PUP) list, rookie defensive end Bronson Kaufusi (broken ankle) and undrafted tackle Stephane Nembot (undisclosed) on injured reserve and waived kicker Wil Lutz.

Taliaferro's move to the PUP list means he will miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season. When he returns to practice, Baltimore will have a three-week window to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster. The Ravens are already loaded at the position with four running backs (Justin Forsett, Terrance West, Buck Allen and rookie Kenneth Dixon) seemingly set to make the team.

Taliaferro has dealt with foot issues for much of his two-year career. He was placed on injured reserve in 2014 and 2015 with foot injuries and he had Lisfranc surgery the second time.

Taliaferro participated in some Organized Team Activities this summer but was on the active PUP list at the start of training camp and never came off.

As a fourth-round rookie in 2014, he rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns and caught eight passes for 114 yards, showing power and good vision as a 6-foot-0, 225-pound tailback.

Kaufusi broke his ankle in practice on Aug. 4, and the third-round pick out of BYU will now have a year in the weight and meeting rooms before returning next season.

Nembot is a promising 6-foot-6, 320-pound project who hails from Cameroon and started playing football as a high school junior. He's raw but has the athletic traits to be molded into a future contributor.

Lutz was brought in to provide an extra leg in camp and allow him to get tape to show other teams. Lutz made 21- and 39-yard field goals in the preseason. He missed a 53-yard attempt in the first preseason game.

