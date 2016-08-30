Ravens Make Final Four Roster Moves To Get To 75

Taliaferro has dealt with foot issues for much of his two-year career. He was placed on injured reserve in 2014 and 2015 with foot injuries and he had Lisfranc surgery the second time.

Taliaferro participated in some Organized Team Activities this summer but was on the active PUP list at the start of training camp and never came off.

As a fourth-round rookie in 2014, he rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns and caught eight passes for 114 yards, showing power and good vision as a 6-foot-0, 225-pound tailback.

Kaufusi broke his ankle in practice on Aug. 4, and the third-round pick out of BYU will now have a year in the weight and meeting rooms before returning next season.

Nembot is a promising 6-foot-6, 320-pound project who hails from Cameroon and started playing football as a high school junior. He's raw but has the athletic traits to be molded into a future contributor.