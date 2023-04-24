Our Seven-Round Ravens Mock Drafts

We're three days away from the NFL Draft and it's time for predictions to go from pencil to pen.

Garrett Downing and Ryan took a stab at predicting all five Ravens picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, with no trades permitted.

As a reminder, this comes with ZERO insider knowledge from anyone in the Ravens' front office or scouting department. We don't get any clues. This is just two guys making their guesses.

Garrett Downing

Round 1 – Pick 22: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

The Ravens add another big-time weapon to their receiving corps. Flowers has home-run potential every time he touches the football. He has the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the Combine, he's incredibly elusive in the open field and he consistently breaks tackles. The only knock on Flowers is his size, but the 5-foot-9, 180-pound receiver plays bigger than he looks. He put up 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns last year at Boston College. He does a great job tracking the deep ball and can also make tough, contested catches in traffic.

The Ravens already added to the receiver room this offseason with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, but they could still look to add another piece to that group. With his ability to play inside or outside, Flowers would be the ideal candidate if he's there at No. 22. Flowers grew up in South Florida, he lit up at the Combine when asked about the possibility of playing alongside Lamar Jackson. "Playing with Lamar, that would be a South Florida connection – two dynamic players going out there to make plays every game," Flowers said.

Round 3, No. 186 – DE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Harrison is one of the best pure athletes in the draft. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound defender was a top-five recruit coming out of high school, and his potential is off the charts. Harrison likely projects as an outside linebacker in Baltimore's defense, but they could also experiment with him at the defensive end position after parting ways with Calais Campbell. Harrison didn't develop into the game-wrecker at Ohio State that some expected during his recruitment – he had 3.5 sacks and one interception last season – but he stressed in the pre-draft process that his best football is in front of him. Harrison also has a great reputation off the field as a scholar-athlete and team captain.

Round 4, No. 124 – CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Cornerback is one of the biggest needs on the roster going into the draft, and the Ravens look down the road at Maryland to get one of the most athletically gifted corners in the class. Bennett (5-11, 188) is a former track star who blew up the Combine, running the 40 in 4.3 seconds and showing off a vertical jump of 40.5 inches. He has good ball skills, pulling down five interceptions over the last two years.

Round 5, No. 157 – OG Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

The Ravens have a strong track record of drafting quality interior offensive linemen in the mid-to-late rounds (Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman and Ryan Jensen are a few examples) and Ekiyor fits that mold. The 6-foot-2, 315-pound lineman was a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide, where he won a national championship in 2020. He also has a good pedigree, as his father was an NFL defensive lineman. Ekiyor has been a right guard in his career, but could compete for the Ravens open left guard job.

Round 6, No. 199 – DL DJ Dale, Alabama