Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: First Look at Potential Ravens Draft Targets

Once the Super Bowl ends, mock draft season goes into full swing.

Baltimore has the 30th pick this year after finishing with the NFL's best regular season record and reaching the conference championship. Here's an early look at mock draft predictions for the Ravens:

DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

2023 stats: 12 games, 52 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss

"The Ravens continue to build through the trenches with this pick, adding an explosive, penetrating defensive lineman in Newton. Even if Justin Madubuike re-signs with the team in free agency, Baltimore loves to draft strength on strength. It adds a high-energy, tone-setting player to the middle of its defense."

"The Ravens likely will do everything in their power to bring back free agent-to-be Justin Madubuike, but if they can't (or are forced to franchise tag him), Newton could be an intriguing addition to the defensive line, assuming they view him as a fit with their odd front. He's a skilled rusher whose superpower is his ability to disrupt blocking schemes."

"Another beefy but polished defensive lineman for the Ravens. Newton was awesome at Illinois and can really rush the passer."

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

2023 stats: 13 games, 81 catches, 1,383 yards, 14 touchdowns

"Franklin is ultra explosive. He would be another weapon for Lamar Jackson, further strengthening an underrated receiver room."

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

"Mims has top-10 potential when he's healthy, something he struggled with for much of the 2023 season."

G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

"Beebe will have to prove his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, but the Ravens could see him as a younger version of Kevin Zeitler, who is headed for free agency. There are not many college linemen who can switch between both tackle spots and left guard in the same game, which is something Beebe did multiple times last season."

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

2023 stats: 9 games, 35 tackles, 4 passed defended, 1 interception

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

"An intense, physical corner who likes to hit, Rakestraw can give up some ground with his deep speed but also can be a terror underneath. Health is a concern, though, and he missed the Senior Bowl with a core injury. Tackle or WR could be on the table for Baltimore, too."

DE Darius Robinson, Missouri

2023 stats: 12 games, 43 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss

"If there was one big riser from Senior Bowl week, it was Robinson. The 6-foot-5 286-pounder showed great power and movement ability while playing at both defensive end and defensive tackle during practices. His versatility is a gift, and the Ravens love large outside pass-rushers. With Justin Madubuike and Jadeveon Clowney entering free agency, there's a need. There's some Cameron Jordan ability here in Robinson's game — he had 8.5 sacks in 2023 — and his stock is soaring like a rocket."

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

2023 stats: 12 games, 49 tackles, 13 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss

"It's very close in my model between Latu and North Carolina WR Devontez Walker as the best fit for the Ravens here, but Latu's value at the edge-rushing position slightly wins out. The pre-draft medical evaluations for Latu will be something to monitor, as he did have a serious neck injury at Washington before transferring to UCLA. If Baltimore were to go in a different direction at the position, next up would be Darius Robinson from Mizzou."

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

2023 stats: 12 games, 50 catches, 658 yards, 11 touchdowns