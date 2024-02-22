 Skip to main content
Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Cornerback Is a Popular Pick for Ravens

Feb 22, 2024 at 01:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

"The Ravens have grown accustomed to seeing really talented players fall into their lap. Snagging Mims at No. 30 would qualify as another example of this."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

"Mims has top-10 potential when he's healthy, something he struggled with for much of the 2023 season."

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

2023 stats: 14 games, 37 tackles, 8 passes defended, 0 interceptions

Field Yates, ESPN

"The Ravens did a remarkable job defensively last season with an injury-impacted cornerback room, but counting on repeating that effort would be a challenge. Lassiter is confident in man coverage and welcomes the challenge of sticking on opposing top-flight wideouts. Baltimore has several key free agents on defense this offseason, and turnover is to be expected. Lassiter, who broke up eight passes in 2023, could help."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

"The Ravens go with a SEC-tested boundary cornerback with plus athletic traits."

DL Darius Robinson, Missouri

2023 stats: 12 games, 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

"Odafe Oweh has progressed nicely in his fledgling career, but Baltimore could use another pass rusher, especially in the event Jadeveon Clowney does not return. Darius Robinson brings more power to the table than his finesse counterpart."

C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun

"With several pending free agents on defense, including Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, the Ravens need plenty of help to reach the heights of their league-best unit under Macdonald. The Athletic's draft guru Dane Brugler labeled Robinson a player the Ravens would love because of his size, skill set and versatility. At 6-5 and 295 pounds, he's an imposing presence who can hold the edge against the run and also rush the passer from the interior. A standout week at the Senior Bowl has pushed him into the first-round conversation."

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

2023 stats: 9 games, 35 tackles, 4 passes defended, 0 interceptions

Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

"The Baltimore Ravens love to select physical cornerbacks who can tackle. And there might not be a more physical cornerback in the class than Rakestraw. He isn't afraid to take on offensive tackles in the run game, which is rare for a college cornerback. He hasn't been the most durable player in college, and his playstyle is likely to blame. But Rakestraw is a perfect Ravens cornerback who would pair nicely with Marlon Humphrey."

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

2023 stats: 68 catches, 1177 yards, 17 touchdowns

Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

"With Odell Beckham Jr. and Devin Duvernay expected to explore suitors in free agency, LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. would provide another explosive piece alongside Zay Flowers to complement tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely up the seam. Thomas has to improve his release package against press-man, but he checks a ton of boxes as a high-level vertical threat for a pro offense."

G Troy Fautanu, Washington

Ben Solak, The Ringer

"The Ravens have a ton of questions at offensive line. Right guard Kevin Zeitler is on his last legs; left tackle Ronnie Stanley had his snap counts managed this year; left guard John Simpson was just an average starter. Fautanu won't be the solution to all of those problems, but he could be a solution to anyone. A college tackle, Fautanu could audition as Stanley's backup in camp, but his immediate playing time (and best NFL role) might come on the interior, where his average quickness can more easily be hidden."

