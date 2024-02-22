Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Cornerback Is a Popular Pick for Ravens

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

"The Ravens have grown accustomed to seeing really talented players fall into their lap. Snagging Mims at No. 30 would qualify as another example of this."

"Mims has top-10 potential when he's healthy, something he struggled with for much of the 2023 season."

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

2023 stats: 14 games, 37 tackles, 8 passes defended, 0 interceptions

"The Ravens did a remarkable job defensively last season with an injury-impacted cornerback room, but counting on repeating that effort would be a challenge. Lassiter is confident in man coverage and welcomes the challenge of sticking on opposing top-flight wideouts. Baltimore has several key free agents on defense this offseason, and turnover is to be expected. Lassiter, who broke up eight passes in 2023, could help."

"The Ravens go with a SEC-tested boundary cornerback with plus athletic traits."

DL Darius Robinson, Missouri

2023 stats: 12 games, 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks

"Odafe Oweh has progressed nicely in his fledgling career, but Baltimore could use another pass rusher, especially in the event Jadeveon Clowney does not return. Darius Robinson brings more power to the table than his finesse counterpart."

"With several pending free agents on defense, including Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, the Ravens need plenty of help to reach the heights of their league-best unit under Macdonald. The Athletic's draft guru Dane Brugler labeled Robinson a player the Ravens would love because of his size, skill set and versatility. At 6-5 and 295 pounds, he's an imposing presence who can hold the edge against the run and also rush the passer from the interior. A standout week at the Senior Bowl has pushed him into the first-round conversation."

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

2023 stats: 9 games, 35 tackles, 4 passes defended, 0 interceptions

"The Baltimore Ravens love to select physical cornerbacks who can tackle. And there might not be a more physical cornerback in the class than Rakestraw. He isn't afraid to take on offensive tackles in the run game, which is rare for a college cornerback. He hasn't been the most durable player in college, and his playstyle is likely to blame. But Rakestraw is a perfect Ravens cornerback who would pair nicely with Marlon Humphrey."

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

2023 stats: 68 catches, 1177 yards, 17 touchdowns

"With Odell Beckham Jr. and Devin Duvernay expected to explore suitors in free agency, LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. would provide another explosive piece alongside Zay Flowers to complement tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely up the seam. Thomas has to improve his release package against press-man, but he checks a ton of boxes as a high-level vertical threat for a pro offense."

G Troy Fautanu, Washington