Mock Draft Roundup 11.0: Pundits' Picks for Ravens on Day 2

Apr 26, 2024 at 11:41 AM
Hayley Salvatore

Editorial Intern

OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
Ben McKeown/AP Photo

OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Gordon McGuinness, PFF
"The run of offensive tackles in the first round prevented the Ravens from addressing the position early, so there may be some pressure on them to move up from No. 62 on Day 2 to find a starter at the position. Notre Dame's Blake Fisher, who earned PFF grades above 70.0 in each of the past two seasons, could compete at right tackle right away."

Lance Zeirlein, NFL.com

"Fisher is a talented tackle with the athleticism and upside to play on the left or right side during his career."

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated

G Zak Zinter, Michigan
Paul Sancya/AP Photo

G Zak Zinter, Michigan

John Kosko and Trevor Sikkema, PFF
"Zinter's movement limitations will likely limit him to man/gap schemes if he is to be successful at the next level, but he does have sufficient power to get a shot at a starting role at some point in such systems."

OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington
Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo

OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
"The Ravens add to the offensive line with a versatile plus athlete who can play tackle and guard."

OT Patrick Paul, Houston
David J. Phillip/AP Photo

OT Patrick Paul, Houston

Cody Williams, FanSided
"Offensive line has to be a priority for the Ravens within reason and Patrick Paul at the end of the second round is more than justifiable."

IOL Dominick Puni, Kansas
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

IOL Dominick Puni, Kansas

NFL Scouting Department, Bleacher Report

OT Brandon Coleman, TCU
LM Otero/AP Photo

OT Brandon Coleman, TCU

NFL Scouting Department, Bleacher Report

CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
Al Goldis/AP Photo

DB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

2023 stats: 14 games, 26 tackles, 6 passes defended, 6 interceptions

John Kosko and Trevor Sikkema, PFF
"Sainristil brings the skill set and mentality of a starting slot cornerback, with safety and special teams versatility to boot. He is a fiery competitor who will be a disruptive secondary force."

**EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas** Booker is a long, limber athlete at 6-foot-4 who is still early in his development but has intriguing tools. He had a breakout junior season with eight sacks.
Darron Cummings/AP Photo

EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas

Lance Zeirlein, NFL.com

DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo

DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

WR Javon Baker, UCF
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo

WR Javon Baker, UCF

2023 season: 13 games, 52 receptions, 1,139 yards, 7 touchdowns

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
"The Ravens can get a technically sound possession slot here to help complement Zay Flowers."
Cody Williams, FanSided
"Even after extending Rashod Bateman, I like Javon Baker coming into this room as a contested catch guy."

WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
Vasha Hunt/AP Photo

WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

2023 season: 12 games, 39 receptions, 798 yards, 8 touchdowns

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated

RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
Wade Payne/AP Photo

RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

2023 season: 12 games, 137 carries, 1,1013 yards, 4 touchdowns

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
"The Ravens need to get a young change-of-pace behind Derrick Henry, and Wright is a little sturdier and reliable than Keaton Mitchell."

