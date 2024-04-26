Mock Draft Roundup 11.0: Pundits' Picks for Ravens on Day 2

OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
Gordon McGuinness, PFF
"The run of offensive tackles in the first round prevented the Ravens from addressing the position early, so there may be some pressure on them to move up from No. 62 on Day 2 to find a starter at the position. Notre Dame's Blake Fisher, who earned PFF grades above 70.0 in each of the past two seasons, could compete at right tackle right away."
"Fisher is a talented tackle with the athleticism and upside to play on the left or right side during his career."
G Zak Zinter, Michigan
John Kosko and Trevor Sikkema, PFF
"Zinter's movement limitations will likely limit him to man/gap schemes if he is to be successful at the next level, but he does have sufficient power to get a shot at a starting role at some point in such systems."
OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
"The Ravens add to the offensive line with a versatile plus athlete who can play tackle and guard."
OT Patrick Paul, Houston
Cody Williams, FanSided
"Offensive line has to be a priority for the Ravens within reason and Patrick Paul at the end of the second round is more than justifiable."
IOL Dominick Puni, Kansas
OT Brandon Coleman, TCU
DB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
2023 stats: 14 games, 26 tackles, 6 passes defended, 6 interceptions
John Kosko and Trevor Sikkema, PFF
"Sainristil brings the skill set and mentality of a starting slot cornerback, with safety and special teams versatility to boot. He is a fiery competitor who will be a disruptive secondary force."
EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas
DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
WR Javon Baker, UCF
2023 season: 13 games, 52 receptions, 1,139 yards, 7 touchdowns
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
"The Ravens can get a technically sound possession slot here to help complement Zay Flowers."
Cody Williams, FanSided
"Even after extending Rashod Bateman, I like Javon Baker coming into this room as a contested catch guy."
WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
2023 season: 12 games, 39 receptions, 798 yards, 8 touchdowns
RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
2023 season: 12 games, 137 carries, 1,1013 yards, 4 touchdowns
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
"The Ravens need to get a young change-of-pace behind Derrick Henry, and Wright is a little sturdier and reliable than Keaton Mitchell."