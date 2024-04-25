Mock Draft Roundup 10.0: Pundits Give Final Predictions on Ravens' Pick

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

"For Todd Monken's attack to ascend even further in Year 2 and beyond, Baltimore will have to reload an offensive front in flux. Versatile and athletic, Morgan gives the team the flexibility of a short-term fix inside and a long-term option at either offensive tackle spot."

"They could consider receiver Xavier Worthy here, but in the end I think their line needs more help. Morgan could play right tackle or slide inside to guard."

"The Ravens did sign Josh Jones, the former third-round pick of the Cardinals who played with Houston last year, but they need more help on the offensive line. Jordan Morgan reminds me of Graham Barton of Duke. He isn't flashy. but he's a complete player who consistently gets in front of people, can play inside and wins consistently. He plays with good energy, always battles and, even when beaten, exerts great effort to recover. Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton has more upside at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, but he's a former defensive end who is still converting to the offensive line. Guyton struggles to stay on blocks, and Morgan is just more consistent at this point. Morgan is versatile and plays hard, and you will never regret having him on your team."