Mock Draft Roundup 10.0: Pundits Give Final Predictions on Ravens' Pick

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
"General manager Eric DeCosta needs to address the edges with Morgan Moses traded away and Ronnie Stanley struggling with injuries. Guyton is an intriguing option as a potential Day 1 starter at right tackle, yet he has enough athleticism to eventually make a move to the left side of the line."
"Head Coach John Harbaugh has mentioned upgrading the offensive line, and Guyton will help do that. The former tight end has been a right tackle in college, but has the attributes to move to the blind side."
"A 6-7, 328-pounder who can be the Left Tackle of the Future for Lamar Jackson and begin on the interior to help clear a path for Derrick Henry."
OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
"For Todd Monken's attack to ascend even further in Year 2 and beyond, Baltimore will have to reload an offensive front in flux. Versatile and athletic, Morgan gives the team the flexibility of a short-term fix inside and a long-term option at either offensive tackle spot."
"They could consider receiver Xavier Worthy here, but in the end I think their line needs more help. Morgan could play right tackle or slide inside to guard."
"The Ravens did sign Josh Jones, the former third-round pick of the Cardinals who played with Houston last year, but they need more help on the offensive line. Jordan Morgan reminds me of Graham Barton of Duke. He isn't flashy. but he's a complete player who consistently gets in front of people, can play inside and wins consistently. He plays with good energy, always battles and, even when beaten, exerts great effort to recover. Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton has more upside at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, but he's a former defensive end who is still converting to the offensive line. Guyton struggles to stay on blocks, and Morgan is just more consistent at this point. Morgan is versatile and plays hard, and you will never regret having him on your team."
"With experience as a tackle and a guard, Morgan could be a valuable piece as the Ravens rebuild the offensive line. They're down a tackle and both guards, and the remaining tackle, Ronnie Stanley, is getting up there in football years. Morgan's versatility, which comes from experience and athleticism, could alleviate some of the Ravens' problems, much as Patrick Mekari's versatility did last season. However, Morgan has the potential to become a starter rather than someone who plugs in here and there."
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
"The Ravens need to eventually find a right tackle -- and they might need to find one for this season. If Mims falls here, Baltimore could do much worse than adding one of the most physically gifted specimens in this draft."
OT Graham Barton, Duke
"Barton could be the first center drafted, and there are other teams I could see jumping on him ahead of this spot. But in this scenario, he goes after Frazier and falls to the Ravens, who have center covered (by Tyler Linderbaum) but do have starting jobs open elsewhere on the line. Barton might fit best at guard, though he also has 34 college starts at left tackle, so Baltimore could try him outside, too. Either way, he's a tough, smart and ornery blocker who has the makeup to settle in as a quality pro."
"The Ravens lost both of their starting guards in free agency, but they always seem to have a plan on how to turn over talent in the trenches. Barton, like Fautanu, has position versatility and premium athleticism to plug right in."
"The Ravens need to get an option for either right tackle or left guard to keep the strength of their offensive line intact after they moved on from Morgan Moses and Kevin Zeitler. Barton is a candidate to be a strong, immediate starter at either position, maybe best suited to dominate inside."
OT Patrick Paul, Houston
"The run on first-round offensive tackles continues with Houston's Patrick Paul. Paul hasn't been a name often associated with the opening frame, but he's a strong contender to be an early selection, particularly for the offensive line-needy Baltimore Ravens. 'Paul wouldn't be as surprising of a first-round selection as many expect considering his measurables (6'8", 331 lbs), athletic ability, play strength and competitive toughness, and Baltimore's team infrastructure would be a great spot for him to refine his unrefined skill set," Thorn said. "Baltimore also has holes at several positions on its line, so addressing the position multiple times in this draft is likely to happen.' Typically, the Ravens are known for their patience and selecting the best available player that falls to them. They rarely force a pick. Yet their needs along the offensive line are far too drastic not to make something happen early in the process. Paul benefits."
CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
2023 stats: 9 games, 22 tackles, 6 passes defended, 2 interceptions
"The Ravens always value players who can rush the quarterback and guys who can cover pass catchers. Wiggins has outstanding cover ability, but Baltimore will need to help him be a little more of an urgent defender against the run."
EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
"The Ravens drafting another Penn State edge rusher in the first round? Robinson has the best first step in this class and the upside of a pass rusher who can produce double-digit sacks."
"The Ravens always seem to scoop up value later in the first round and that's exactly what they do here, grabbing the most explosive pass rusher in this year's class. Robinson has work to do on his rush plan and needs to be stronger when taking on blocks, but he's got an incredibly electric first step."
"Baltimore really should be going offensive line no matter what, but man – if Robinson falls to them, wouldn't it feel so Ravens-y for them to snag him? Baltimore went for an explosive Penn State pass rusher a few years ago in Odafe Oweh, who has been only a rotational player for them, but Robinson fits the mold they've pursued in recent drafts in Oweh and Michigan's David Ojabo. I don't think Eric DeCosta will be put off by recent misses, especially with the shoes of Jadeveon Clowney to fill."
EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
"The Ravens get some continued help on the outside. This is a team that always drafts the best possible player and the best available player. "
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
2023 stats: 9 games, 35 tackles, 4 passed defended, 1 interception
"Kool-Aid could go much higher on Thursday. I know teams that absolutely love him. Nick Saban has been singing his praises to those who'll listen. The Baltimore-Alabama pipeline is real."
"Veteran Marlon Humphrey — another Alabama cornerback — has been hurt, and the Ravens love to load up on defensive backs and players with a Crimson Tide pedigree. They also have a pressing need on the offensive line, where Jordan Morgan could fit, or, if you want a really deep cut, Blake Fisher of Notre Dame. (Both Harbaugh brothers taking Notre Dame offensive linemen in the first round just feels like nature healing.)"
"It almost feels unfair for a player like McKinstry to fall to Baltimore. But the Ravens have been short on corners for a few years, and McKinstry has the versatility their defense needs. If there is a kick against him, it's that he has a Jones fracture in his foot that was discovered at the combine. But Kool-Aid decided to run a 40-yard dash at his Pro Day (something most players in consideration of Round 1 may not have done with a foot injury), and he finished with a time of 4.47. That showcased not only his recovery, but also – cliché alert – that he loves football and will play through injury. Don't underrate that with coaches."
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
2023 stats: 10 games, 26 tackles, 5 passes defended, 2 interceptions
"As we said earlier, DeJean is a tremendous fit for the Baltimore scheme. Corner is on the radar for the Ravens, too, with McKinstry a consideration, as would a pass rusher (Robinson?) or receiver (one of the Texas guys?). There's also a bit of a question on whether having DeJean and Kyle Hamilton might be redundant. Personally, I think Baltimore would be dangerous with both."
DB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
2023 stats: 14 games, 26 tackles, 6 passes defended, 6 interceptions
"Surprise! Yes, I know this is higher than most expect Sainristil to go. Do the Ravens care? Heck no. They've picked a Michigan player in three of the last four drafts, and you know Jim Harbaugh has already given a glowing review to his brother when it comes to the nickel corner's abilities."