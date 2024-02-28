Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Offense Is Overwhelming Focus for Ravens

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

"Mims has top-10 potential when he's healthy, something he struggled with for much of the 2023 season."

OL Jordan Morgan, Arizona

"Baltimore could go a few different directions with this pick, but Morgan is one of the best O-lineman left on the board and one of the most versatile. He played tackle at Arizona but can play guard at the next level, too."

"The Ravens could go wide receiver, but there's a lot of uncertainty with their offensive line … Jordan Morgan had a really good Senior Bowl, had a really good season. I'm taking Jordan Morgan here."

"It is time for the Ravens to look for a potential replacement for Ronnie Stanley on the edge. Morgan is a hard-nosed competitor who also provides the positional flexibility to slot into multiple roles along the front line."

G Graham Barton, Duke

"Though Eric DeCosta hasn't been boxed in by need, Baltimore is facing the potential departures of both its starting offensive guards. Barton, who played left tackle at Duke but likely will end up at either guard or center, is one of the most pro-ready blockers available thanks to his technical refinement."

"Offensive line is one of the few holes the Ravens have and they could plug a few of them by selecting Barton. He played left tackle at a high level, but his size may have teams trying to put him at guard — where he still projects to play well at the next level. He could very quickly become their Kevin Zeitler replacement and solidify the line for years to come."

G Troy Fautanu, Washington

"The Ravens need a succession plan at left tackle. They also need to upgrade their talent at guard. The 6-foot-4, 317-pound Fautanu, rated the draft's No. 17 overall prospect by former Ravens scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, is a two-birds-with-one-stone option. His starting experience at left tackle and left guard offers the kind of flexibility the Ravens should covet."

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

2023 stats: 68 catches, 1177 yards, 17 touchdowns

"Insert Brian Thomas Jr. here and let him prosper with Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers. Jackson getting another weapon seems like a great move for Baltimore's offense, and despite the ability to go in different directions here, adding more outside threats is never a bad idea."

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

2023 stats: 50 catches, 658 yards, 11 touchdowns

"I think Keon Coleman makes a lot of sense. I think Flowers working underneath, Andrews working wherever he's working and Likely has a lot of after the catch. I think a guy like Keon Coleman making contested catches is something they're missing … They need another threat."

"Now Lamar has won his second MVP and became one of the best passers in the league, now you better surround him with some weapons, and I think Keon Coleman would be a great fit on offense."

"Keon Coleman is the bigger-bodied target (6-4, 215) at wide receiver that Lamar Jackson needs. Coleman can line up anywhere, and he is a slick route runner with phenomenal knowledge of how to best utilize his body to maintain leverage against defenders. Coleman has an argument for being the best contested catcher in this class. He's a great athlete, and he will be a red zone monster in the NFL."

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

2023 stats: 14 games, 37 tackles, 8 passes defended

"I'd like to see the Ravens make moves on defense this offseason, and they likely will have to use their cap space to keep some of their own players, including safety Geno Stone and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. Those moves should start at corner, so how about one more in this top 32? Lassiter makes six.

"Lassiter didn't get beat often last season. He didn't allow a single touchdown as the nearest defender in coverage, and in total, he allowed nine receptions for 91 yards. Those are elite numbers. The problem? He had one career interception, and that came in 2021. Teams will have questions about his lack of on-ball production. I'm a believer that production from corners can be developed, and I'm not worried. I am interested in seeing Lassiter's 40-yard dash time in Indianapolis, though."

"The Ravens go with a SEC-tested boundary cornerback with plus athletic traits."

"The Ravens had the best defense in football last year, but have 13 pending free agents on that side of the ball, lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson. Even if the Ravens franchise tag defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, veteran edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy could both be gone. But the Ravens aren't the kind of team to draft for need, and adding strength on strength to the secondary is the kind of move Baltimore has done before. Lassiter does not have elite size, but does have speed and instincts, which is right up the Ravens' alley."

DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

2023 stats: 14 games, 29 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks

"Players who can collapse the pocket and pressure the QB from the interior are a wonderful thing to have, and Murphy is capable of doing it. Like Jer'Zhan Newton, there will be concerns about his size, but Murphy uses that size to his advantage by getting leverage. He possesses a great first step and often shoots the gap before his blocker can get his hands on him."

DL Darius Robinson, Missouri

2023 stats: 12 games, 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks

"The Baltimore Ravens have multiple defensive linemen hitting free agency this offseason and could look to replenish their depth via the draft. Darius Robinson is a perfect fit for the Baltimore defensive front with his ability to move up and down the line of scrimmage without sacrificing much as a run defender or pass rusher. Robinson worked himself into the Round 1 conversation after a solid Senior Bowl week and could see his stock rise even further after the Combine."