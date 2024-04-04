Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Three Offensive Linemen Rise to the Top

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

"With Morgan Moses gone, Baltimore needs to bolster its front to better protect Lamar Jackson. Houston's Patrick Paul is another viable option here. Sooners O-line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has tutored plenty of future pros, but the g-foot-8, 322-pound Guyton, who vertical jumped an impressive 34.5 inches at the combine, may be the most talented player he's ever had. Guyton started only 14 games in college and is a better pass protector than run blocker at this point."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

"Right tackle Morgan Moses was traded to New York. Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler signed with Detroit. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has battled injuries lately. The Ravens need to find stability, and that could mean using their first-round selection on Moses' replacement."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

"This makes sense; Morgan Moses is now with the Jets, and Tyler Guyton, who was dominant at right tackle for the Sooners last season, slides into the starting job."

C.J. Doon, The Baltimore Sun

"There's always potential for the Ravens to trade down and accumulate more picks, but having a top prospect fall into their laps makes this an easy decision. Guyton is a rare athlete with room to grow who could start at right tackle as a rookie before eventually taking over for Ronnie Stanley on the left side."

Jennifer Eakins, Bleacher Nation

"This first pick seems like a fairly easy one to predict, as the Baltimore Ravens traded Morgan Moses to the Jets this offseason. This team usually goes with the best player available over needs, but Guyton fits the bill either way. At 6'8, 322 pounds, he's a solid insurance policy if one of their veteran lineman goes down, which happened plenty in 2023."