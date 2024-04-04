 Skip to main content
Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Three Offensive Linemen Rise to the Top

Apr 04, 2024 at 12:17 PM
Hayley Salvatore

Editorial Intern

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic
"With Morgan Moses gone, Baltimore needs to bolster its front to better protect Lamar Jackson. Houston's Patrick Paul is another viable option here. Sooners O-line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has tutored plenty of future pros, but the g-foot-8, 322-pound Guyton, who vertical jumped an impressive 34.5 inches at the combine, may be the most talented player he's ever had. Guyton started only 14 games in college and is a better pass protector than run blocker at this point."
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
"Right tackle Morgan Moses was traded to New York. Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler signed with Detroit. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has battled injuries lately. The Ravens need to find stability, and that could mean using their first-round selection on Moses' replacement."
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
"This makes sense; Morgan Moses is now with the Jets, and Tyler Guyton, who was dominant at right tackle for the Sooners last season, slides into the starting job."
C.J. Doon, The Baltimore Sun
"There's always potential for the Ravens to trade down and accumulate more picks, but having a top prospect fall into their laps makes this an easy decision. Guyton is a rare athlete with room to grow who could start at right tackle as a rookie before eventually taking over for Ronnie Stanley on the left side."
Jennifer Eakins, Bleacher Nation
"This first pick seems like a fairly easy one to predict, as the Baltimore Ravens traded Morgan Moses to the Jets this offseason. This team usually goes with the best player available over needs, but Guyton fits the bill either way. At 6'8, 322 pounds, he's a solid insurance policy if one of their veteran lineman goes down, which happened plenty in 2023."

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
"Always one to keep his eye on value rather than just positional need, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta might be somewhat boxed in this year by several pf his team's losses in free agency – particularly along the offensive line, which bid farewell to both starting offensive guards as well as right tackle Morgan Moses. Morgan could be a plug-and-play option at any of the vacant spots while still potentially replacing left tackle Ronnie Stanley in the long term."
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
"This is a tough spot to project, based upon how the board sits in this simulation. The Ravens could look to move out of Round 1, but if they stick and pick, Morgan offers starting-tackle potential on either side."
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
"Rick Spielman — The Ravens get younger and cheaper at offensive tackle after trading Morgan Moses to the Jets."
Gordon McGuinness, PFF

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

"Morgan Moses was traded to New York. While Patrick Mekari has the capability of fulfilling that assignment, his value is as a utility lineman that can play a variety of positions in a pinch. The addition of Kingsley Suamataia, who played both left and right tackle for BYU, allows them that flexibility."

Field Yates, ESPN
"Baltimore will be filling at least one spot along the offensive line in the draft following the trade of Morgan Moses and departure of John Simpson in free agency. In fact, both tackle spots bear monitoring as Ronnie Stanley reworked his deal this offseason and is now scheduled to be a free agent in 2025. Suamataia moves extremely well and can open lanes in space, but he might require some time to develop."

OL Graham Barton, Duke
OL Graham Barton, Duke

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
"The Ravens need to get an option for either right tackle or left guard to keep the strength of their offensive line intact after they moved on from Morgan Moses and Kevin Zeitler. Barton is a candidate to be a strong, immediate starter at either position, maybe best suited to dominate inside."

EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida State
EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida State

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
"The Ravens are typically a big measurables team in the draft, and Fiske has very short arms for the interior defensive line. But he's a freaky athlete and was supremely productive in his final season at Florida State."

DL Darius Robinson, Missouri
EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri

2023 stats: 12 games, 43 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss

Rob Rang, Fox Sports
"The Ravens boasted arguably the most physical defense in the NFL a year ago, but given that the club is replacing several key players and its defensive coordinator, reinforcements will be a priority. Robinson looks and plays like a Ravens, boasting a rare package of size, physicality and positional versatility."

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

2023 stats: 9 games, 35 tackles, no interceptions, 4 passes defended

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
"The Ravens need to inject some youth into their corner spot. They also lost Ronald Darby to the Jaguars in free agency. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. didn't test great, but he plays faster than his times."

CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

2023 season: 9 games, 22 tackles, 6 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions

Owain Jones, Pro Football Network
"Nate Wiggins is a fluid mover who has smooth footwork and stop-start ability. He has a short area quickness and long speed (running a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) to stick with receivers, which limits separation due to his athletic ability. While he does have some size deficiencies at 6'1" and 173 pounds, he plays with length, twitch, and bend, as well as recognition and awareness."

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

2023 season: 14 games, 55 receptions, 845 yards, 11 touchdowns

Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network
"Receivers are staring to become more valuable as the first round comes to a close. Baltimore needs a red zone weapon, and AD Mitchell may be the best threat inside the 20-yard line in this class. Lamar Jackson and Mitchell would be an incredible pairing."

