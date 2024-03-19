Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Rebuilding Offensive Line Is Top Priority

"The Ravens' trade of Morgan Moses piqued my interest. Do they believe 2022 fourth-rounder Daniel Faalele is ready to step into the starting job at right tackle, or are they planning to draft a tackle? And could the answer be yes to both? I'm leaning toward the latter outcome. Faalele hasn't shown enough to be the entrenched starter, and maybe General Manager Eric DeCosta is thinking about the future along the offensive line. This is the draft to do that. Mims is the perfect case of a high-ceiling, high-risk prospect. The risk comes in that he has started only eight college games because of injuries and draft picks in front of him. The ceiling comes in when you watch him beat up on defenders, and the way he can move his feet at 340 pounds. He didn't allow a single sack at Georgia. Offensive line coaches will want to try to mold him because of his elite tools."