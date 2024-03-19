Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Rebuilding Offensive Line Is Top Priority

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
"The Ravens' trade of Morgan Moses piqued my interest. Do they believe 2022 fourth-rounder Daniel Faalele is ready to step into the starting job at right tackle, or are they planning to draft a tackle? And could the answer be yes to both? I'm leaning toward the latter outcome. Faalele hasn't shown enough to be the entrenched starter, and maybe General Manager Eric DeCosta is thinking about the future along the offensive line. This is the draft to do that. Mims is the perfect case of a high-ceiling, high-risk prospect. The risk comes in that he has started only eight college games because of injuries and draft picks in front of him. The ceiling comes in when you watch him beat up on defenders, and the way he can move his feet at 340 pounds. He didn't allow a single sack at Georgia. Offensive line coaches will want to try to mold him because of his elite tools."
"The Baltimore Ravens have lost multiple starters on the offensive line in free agency, and they traded starting right tackle Morgan Moses to the Jets for a Day 3 pick exchange. Getting Amarius Mims at No. 30 is an outstanding value, and he could be a dominating run blocker in Baltimore's system. His lack of experience causes him to fall in this draft, but this would be a home-run selection for the Ravens."
"Mims did some otherworldly stuff in Indianapolis at the combine at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. He's the type of oversized, overwhelming blocker the Ravens love."
"A right tackle who already knows OC Todd Monken's playbook, Mims' 87-inch wingspan and 6-8, 340-pound frame help him block out the sun. He could start straight away following the trade of RT Morgan Moses to the Jets."
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
"This feels like a layup; Morgan Moses is now with the Jets and Tyler Guyton, who was dominant at right tackle for the Sooners last season, slides into the starting job."
"The Ravens immediately replace Morgan Moses, who was traded to the Jets during the first week of free agency."
"Baltimore traded away right tackle organ Moses and are left with Daniel Faalele. The Ravens may feel comfortable with him based on what they have seen in practice but it would also not be a surprise if the team used its first-round selection on Tyler Guyton just as they did eight years earlier with Ronnie Stanley."
"The Ravens rarely worry about need, positional value or any of the other talking points — they just draft the best player available. Guyton fits the bill in this spot. Plenty of draft analysts think he needs time to develop, and he'll have that in Baltimore. He's also a heck of an insurance policy should one of the veterans get hurt — which was a consistent issue in 2023.
OL Graham Barton, Duke
"A Duke lineman named Graham will never be a sexy first-round pick. Never. But if the Ravens are serious about their offensive line rebuild, they'll need Day 1 or Day 2 talent upfront, and the 6-foot-5, 313-pound Barton is among the draft's cleanest prospects. A three-year starter at left tackle, Barton could start his career inside, where the Ravens have lost one starter (left guard John Simpson) and will likely lose the other (right guard Kevin Zeitler). This is a draft rich with versatile lineman. Whether the Ravens stay in the first round or trade down to the second, they should be able to find an instant-impact guard with starting-tackle potential. With Ronnie Stanley entering the last year of his contract, the team's search of its heir apparent at left tackle is underway."
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
2023 stats: 10 games, 26 tackles, 5 passes defended, 2 interceptions
"Baltimore has a knack for watching tough, smart and versatile players fall into its lap. We see it happen once again with DeJean, who comes from a noted Ravens factory at the University of Iowa, the alma mater of current Raven Tyler Linderbaum and former Ravens Geno Stone and Marshal Yanda."
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
2023 stats: 13 games, 24 tackles, 7 passes defended
"McKinstry's been falling a bit in this cycle as the draft community becomes enamored with his Alabama teammate, Terrion Arnold — but McKinstry is still a starting cornerback at the NFL level. Baltimore did something last year that few teams can do — field an elite defense without elite cornerbacks — as a rotation of Ronald Darby, Marlon Humphrey, Arthur Maulet, and Rock Ya-Sin kept the position afloat. With Darby, Ya-Sin, and Maulet hitting free agency, the position needs bolstering, and McKinstry can step in as a rookie and handle NFL WR2s opposite surprising star Brandon Stephens."
WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
2023 stats: 50 catches, 658 yards, 11 touchdowns
"Keon Coleman is the bigger-bodied target (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) at wide receiver that Lamar Jackson needs. Coleman can line up anywhere, and he is a slick route-runner with phenomenal knowledge of how to best utilize his body to maintain leverage against defenders. Coleman has an argument for being the best contested catcher in this class. He's a great athlete, and he will be a red zone monster in the NFL."
"We know great defense won't be enough, even if you play well against Patrick Mahomes. The type of players who success the best with Lamar Jackson are receivers who can win 50/50 balls. Coleman fits that mold."
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
2023 stats: 30 catches, 478 yards, 2 touchdowns
"Despite going receiver in the first round last year, the Ravens are still lacking in wideout talent. Zay Flowers stepped onto the scene as an immediate play-maker but the team let Odell Beckham go and Rashod Bateman's career appears to be on the ropes. McConkey is a gifted route-runner and proved he's an elite athlete on top of that at the combine."
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
2023 stats: 75 catches, 1,014 yards, 5 touchdowns
"'Mr. 421' likely booked a ticket to the first round with his record-breaking 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. I could see the Ravens as a potential landing spot. Getting that constant deep threat on the field would open things up for Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews underneath."
"No NFL team has come as close to sentient thunder and lightning as the Ravens would if they paired Derrick Henry with Xavier Worthy. Worthy's generational speed, interwoven with Lamar Jackson and Henry in the box, would stretch defenses as thin as sliced cheese."