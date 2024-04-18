Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: A New Offensive Lineman Becomes Most Popular Ravens Pick

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

"Considered a tackle by some teams and a guard by others, Morgan would provide immediate depth at both spots for the Ravens. He is well schooled as both a run blocker and pass protector and has the athletic balance to match up well against NFL defensive linemen."

Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

"The Baltimore Ravens lost three starters on their offensive line this offseason, but the draft should help them replenish their needs. Jordan Morgan was a left tackle at Arizona, but he can play either tackle or guard. He could be their starting right tackle in 2024 and potentially switch back to left tackle in the near future."