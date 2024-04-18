 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: A New Offensive Lineman Becomes Most Popular Ravens Pick

Apr 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM
salvatoreheadshot
Hayley Salvatore

Editorial Intern

41824mockdraftroundup

We're now just one week away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft and a new leader has emerged among Ravens mock drafts.

Offensive tackle has been a popular pick throughout the pre-draft process, but now Arizona's Jordan Morgan is picking up steam.

Here are the latest projections with one week to go:

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
Rick Scuteri/AP Photo

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Dane Brugler, The Athletic
"Considered a tackle by some teams and a guard by others, Morgan would provide immediate depth at both spots for the Ravens. He is well schooled as both a run blocker and pass protector and has the athletic balance to match up well against NFL defensive linemen."

Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team
"The Baltimore Ravens lost three starters on their offensive line this offseason, but the draft should help them replenish their needs. Jordan Morgan was a left tackle at Arizona, but he can play either tackle or guard. He could be their starting right tackle in 2024 and potentially switch back to left tackle in the near future."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
"The Ravens draft the best available offensive lineman to make sure they have the best protection possible for Lamar Jackson."

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Alonzo Adams/AP Photo

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
"After trading away Morgan Moses and losing starting offensive guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency, Baltimore throws resources in the direction of its offensive line. Guyton is an incredibly athletic right tackle who still has some technical refinement to accomplish."

OL Graham Barton, Duke
Terrance Williams/AP Photo

OT Graham Barton, Duke

Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports
"Baltimore has a lot of holes to fill along its offensive line. Barton has versatility the Ravens can use."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
"The Ravens need to get an option for either right tackle or left guard to keep the strength of their offensive line intact after they moved on from Morgan Moses and Kevin Zeitler. Barton is a candidate to be a strong, immediate starter at either position, maybe best suited to dominate inside."

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Vasha Hunt/AP Photo

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

2023 stats: 9 games, 35 tackles, 4 passed defended, 1 interception

Peter Schrager, NFL.com
"The Alabama-to-Baltimore pipeline remains strong, even with Ozzie Newsome in an advisory role and Eric Decosta steering the ship. McKinstry is smooth and fluid, and though he didn't run the fastest 40 in Indy, his play speed wasn't a problem in Tuscaloosa."

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Eric Gay/AP Photo

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

2023 season: 14 games, 55 receptions, 845 yards, 11 touchdowns

Nathan Jahnke, PFF
"While the Ravens offense had an excellent season and now has Derrick Henry, there is still plenty of room for improvement. Zay Flowers had a promising rookie season, but he's the only wide receiver on the roster who is assured a roster spot by 2025. Mitchell's size and route tree could complement Flowers well in the Ravens offense."

WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo

WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

2023 season: 13 games, 69 receptions, 1,159 yards, 9 touchdowns

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports
"Polk's energetic, fearless style of play fits the identity of the Ravens perfectly. He'll go over the middle of the field and make tough grabs with tremendous concentration. Plus, I think he's the best run-blocking receiver in the draft."

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
John Raoux/AP Photo

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

2023 season: 9 games, 30 catches, 478 yards, 2 touchdowns

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
"Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken coached Ladd McConkey at Georgia, and he would be a nice addition for Lamar Jackson. McConkey and Zay Flowers would be a nice 1-2 combo for a few years."

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup 8.0: Could an Unexpected Offensive Lineman Be Available at No. 30?

Offensive line continues to be the most popular target for the Ravens with the draft two weeks away.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Three Offensive Linemen Rise to the Top

Pundits believe replacing Morgan Moses on the offensive line to be the Ravens' top priority.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: More Offensive Linemen Enter Mix

Four weeks before the draft, most pundits expect the Ravens to pluck from a deep offensive line pool with their first pick.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Rebuilding Offensive Line Is Top Priority

With the departure of three starters in free agency, pundits envision the Ravens rebuilding the offensive line via the NFL Draft.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Post-Combine Picks

See how the NFL Scouting Combine shook up pundits' picks for the Ravens at No. 30 (or beyond).
news

Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Offensive Line Is Overwhelming Focus

Strengthening the offensive line to protect Lamar Jackson is an offseason priority for the Ravens, and the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine will provide a good look at options.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Cornerback Is a Popular Pick for Ravens

The offensive line is an offseason priority for the Ravens, and the upcoming draft presents them with options.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: First Look at Potential Ravens Draft Targets

Pundits are favoring Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton in an early look at mock draft predictions for the Ravens.
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Ravens' Third-Round Pick 

Here's what pundits are predicting for the Ravens' third-round pick (86th overall) on Friday. 
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Final Picks Are In

The Ravens are favored to take a cornerback at No. 22 in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Our Seven-Round Ravens Mock Drafts

Garrett Downing and Ryan Mink make their selections at all five Ravens picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising