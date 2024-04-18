Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: A New Offensive Lineman Becomes Most Popular Ravens Pick

We're now just one week away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft and a new leader has emerged among Ravens mock drafts.
Offensive tackle has been a popular pick throughout the pre-draft process, but now Arizona's Jordan Morgan is picking up steam.
Here are the latest projections with one week to go:
OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
"Considered a tackle by some teams and a guard by others, Morgan would provide immediate depth at both spots for the Ravens. He is well schooled as both a run blocker and pass protector and has the athletic balance to match up well against NFL defensive linemen."
Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team
"The Baltimore Ravens lost three starters on their offensive line this offseason, but the draft should help them replenish their needs. Jordan Morgan was a left tackle at Arizona, but he can play either tackle or guard. He could be their starting right tackle in 2024 and potentially switch back to left tackle in the near future."
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
"The Ravens draft the best available offensive lineman to make sure they have the best protection possible for Lamar Jackson."
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
"After trading away Morgan Moses and losing starting offensive guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency, Baltimore throws resources in the direction of its offensive line. Guyton is an incredibly athletic right tackle who still has some technical refinement to accomplish."
OT Graham Barton, Duke
Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports
"Baltimore has a lot of holes to fill along its offensive line. Barton has versatility the Ravens can use."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
"The Ravens need to get an option for either right tackle or left guard to keep the strength of their offensive line intact after they moved on from Morgan Moses and Kevin Zeitler. Barton is a candidate to be a strong, immediate starter at either position, maybe best suited to dominate inside."
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
2023 stats: 9 games, 35 tackles, 4 passed defended, 1 interception
Peter Schrager, NFL.com
"The Alabama-to-Baltimore pipeline remains strong, even with Ozzie Newsome in an advisory role and Eric Decosta steering the ship. McKinstry is smooth and fluid, and though he didn't run the fastest 40 in Indy, his play speed wasn't a problem in Tuscaloosa."
WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
2023 season: 14 games, 55 receptions, 845 yards, 11 touchdowns
Nathan Jahnke, PFF
"While the Ravens offense had an excellent season and now has Derrick Henry, there is still plenty of room for improvement. Zay Flowers had a promising rookie season, but he's the only wide receiver on the roster who is assured a roster spot by 2025. Mitchell's size and route tree could complement Flowers well in the Ravens offense."
WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
2023 season: 13 games, 69 receptions, 1,159 yards, 9 touchdowns
Connor Rogers, NBC Sports
"Polk's energetic, fearless style of play fits the identity of the Ravens perfectly. He'll go over the middle of the field and make tough grabs with tremendous concentration. Plus, I think he's the best run-blocking receiver in the draft."
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
2023 season: 9 games, 30 catches, 478 yards, 2 touchdowns
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
"Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken coached Ladd McConkey at Georgia, and he would be a nice addition for Lamar Jackson. McConkey and Zay Flowers would be a nice 1-2 combo for a few years."