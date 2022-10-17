Late for Work 10/17: Ravens Off to 'Most Frustrating Start in Franchise History'

According to Hensley, "Jackson went around the locker room and shook about 20 players' hands."

The frustration of this game, and assuredly the others, lies in the Ravens being capable of defeating their opponents. After all, they've been up by 10+ points in all three. It's why CBS' Boomer Esiason believes they could be undefeated.

"This is now 14 points they've given up in the fourth quarter today. That's I believe 88 points they've allowed in the second half of these games that they should be winning," Esiason said. "They had this game won if they could just hold onto the football… This team could easily be 6-0. Instead, they're 3-3 because of their own mistakes and decision making that they've had going through the season."

Esiason isn't the only one thinking the Ravens are superior to their record. It's why things are so disconcerting, writes The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker.