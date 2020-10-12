Ravens Move Center Trystan Colon-Castillo to 53-Man Roster

Oct 12, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101220-Castillo

The Ravens have moved undrafted rookie center Trystan Colon-Castillo to the 53-man roster.

Colon-Castillo take the spot of linebacker Otaro Alaka, who has been officially moved to injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's Week 5 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He had been doing a really great job on special teams, he was really coming on," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of Alaka. "Just another adversity in his career. It's part of his journey now and he's going to make the most of it."

The Ravens signed the 6-foot-3, 313-pound Colon-Castillo after he wasn't drafted out of Missouri. He was a three-year college starter at center. Colon-Castillo was pulled up from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 5 but was inactive.

Matt Skura has started every game at center so far this season, but his top backup, Patrick Mekhari, took the lion's share of the snaps at right guard in replacement of rookie Tyre Phillips (shoulder). Ben Powers also worked into the right guard rotation against the Bengals.

