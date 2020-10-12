Ravens Move Center Trystan Colon-Castillo to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have moved undrafted rookie center Trystan Colon-Castillo to the 53-man roster.

Colon-Castillo take the spot of linebacker Otaro Alaka, who has been officially moved to injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's Week 5 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He had been doing a really great job on special teams, he was really coming on," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of Alaka. "Just another adversity in his career. It's part of his journey now and he's going to make the most of it."

The Ravens signed the 6-foot-3, 313-pound Colon-Castillo after he wasn't drafted out of Missouri. He was a three-year college starter at center. Colon-Castillo was pulled up from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 5 but was inactive.