Late for Work 10/12: Ravens Named As Possible Destination for D.J. Moore, Odell Beckham Jr.

Ravens Encouraged to Trade for Chargers Safety

With Marcus Williams (dislocated wrist) going on injured reserve, could the Ravens look to bolster their depth at safety?

The Athletic's Bo Wulf named one trade idea for each team and proposed the Ravens target Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley.

"Adderley is in the middle of a rare in-season position battle with Alohi Gilman and played only six snaps in the Chargers' win over the Browns," Wulf wrote. "With Marcus Williams headed to injured reserve with a wrist injury and the Ravens once again injured all over the defense, maybe Adderley, the 2019 second-round pick in the final year of his rookie deal, would be a better backup option than Geno Stone for Baltimore's 14th-ranked defense by DVOA."

Adderley has started 33 games for the Chargers from 2020-2022. He was third on the team in tackles last season with 99.

Williams, who was the Ravens' biggest free-agent acquisition this offseason and leads the team with three interceptions, will miss a minimum of four games but is expected to return this season. In his absence, the Ravens will look to Stone and first-round pick Kyle Hamilton to fill the void.