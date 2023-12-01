Late for Work: Ravens Named Potential Landing Spot for Three-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Zach Ertz

How much can the Ravens ride Keaton Mitchell as they search for a consistent offensive identity?

"The undrafted rookie from East Carolina has shocked the league's top rushing attack to historic levels of efficiency since he joined the regular lineup in the Ravens' Nov. 5 romp over the Seattle Seahawks. Mitchell is more than just a sprinter good for a few gimmicky plays to the outside. He runs through tackles, evidenced by his incredible average of 7.48 yards after contact per attempt, as charted by PFF. That's an unsustainable pace but hints at the big-play element Mitchell has brought to [Offensive Coordinator Todd] Monken's ground designs.

"If the Ravens are to avoid the fourth-quarter meltdowns that led to three defeats, this ground game — equal parts power, elusiveness and deception — will be their chief weapon. Monken and his staff weren't sure how much work to give Mitchell after he returned from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the start of the season. How would he handle the subtler arts of pass protection? How productive could he be between the tackles? Their faith in him, and the upside of an already-potent ground game, heightens weekly. Don't be surprised if he touches the ball a dozen times a game going forward."

Difficult Offseason Decisions Loom for Ravens

The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer looked ahead at difficult decisions the Ravens will have to make on a number of key players this offseason.

Here's what Shaffer had to say about four pending free agents (projected contracts and 2023 valuations, which reflect on-field performance and positional value, are courtesy of Spotrac and Over The Cap, respectively):

DL Justin Madubuike

"Projected contract: Three years, $55.4 million ($18.5 million annually)

"Big question: How desperate are the Ravens to keep Madubuike for another year? He leads all interior linemen in sacks (10) and, according to PFF, ranks fourth in pressures, behind only the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald, New York Giants' Dexter Lawrence and Buffalo Bills' Ed Oliver. That's an upscale neighborhood for NFL general managers; Donald's deal averages $31.7 million annually, Lawrence's averages $22.5 million and Oliver's averages $17 million. A franchise tag wouldn't offer a heavy discount, either. According to Over The Cap, the 2024 tag for a defensive tackle would cost about $20.9 million. And, if Madubuike had another Pro Bowl-level season on the tag next year, his market value would only increase. The value of a compensatory pick if he left, however, would remain relatively unchanged."

ILB Patrick Queen

"Projected contract: Four years, $67.8 million ($16.9 million annually).

"Big question: How much of a force multiplier is Roquan Smith? Queen's ascent began before the Ravens traded for his running mate at inside linebacker, but the duo has moved almost in lockstep in the 13 months since Smith's arrival. … A franchise tag, with a projected cost of $23.2 million in 2024, is also unlikely here. Smith, who signed a five-year, $100 million extension last season, has a $13.5 million cap hit in 2024, with steep raises over the deal's final three years. If Ravens officials believe in the potential of third-round pick Trenton Simpson, another gifted athlete who's played mainly on special teams this season, as well as the guidance of Smith and Inside Linebackers coach Zach Orr, a slight downturn in production could be worth the significant savings in pending at the position."

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

"2023 valuation: $9.6 million.

"Big question: How much does Clowney want to stay in Baltimore? … The former No. 1 overall pick is on pace for career highs in sacks (7.5 in 12 games) and quarterback hits (17) and is eighth among edge rushers in ESPN's pass rush win rate, ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt and Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson. With a $2.5 million cap hit, Clowney's been one of the NFL's best bargains. It might not be a long stay in Baltimore, though. The Ravens are the fourth team the 30-year-old Clowney has played for since leaving the Houston Texans in the 2019 offseason, and his injury history could make [General Manager Eric] DeCosta hesitant to re-sign him. Clowney has not been shy about expressing his admiration for the organization, from its culture to his teammates to the Ravens' defensive coaches he's known for years, but how much will that be worth in free agency? With a double-digit-sack season, he'd generate the kind of interest he didn't have this past offseason."

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

"Projected contract: One year, $3.9 million.

"Big question: What does Beckham still have in the tank? The offseason's most high-profile free-agent wide receiver has 27 catches for 408 yards and two touchdowns this season, somewhat underwhelming production for a star who signed a one-year deal worth $15 million guaranteed and then shined throughout training camp. Then again, it's easy to forget that Beckham had a quiet 2021 regular season, too. It wasn't until his playoff run with the Rams that he looked more like his vintage self. If Beckham breaks out over the next two months, he could have a rejuvenated market in free agency. If he struggles to stay healthy, or fails to produce, he won't have too many suitors at age 31. Either way, it's hard to imagine a return to Baltimore is likely."

Kyle Hamilton Among Likeliest First-Time Pro Bowlers

Next Gen Stats named the 10 likeliest players to earn their first Pro Bowl nod this season. It comes as no surprise that safety Kyle Hamilton made the list.

Hamilton, who is having a breakout Year 2 season, was ranked No. 4, with a 68 percent chance of making the Pro Bowl.