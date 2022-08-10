Late for Work 8/10: Ravens Named as Top Potential Landing Spot for Roquan Smith

Steve Bisciotti Talks About Relationship With Players, Injury-Riddled 2021 Season and More

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti did an interview with Sirius XM Radio at training camp yesterday. Here are some highlights:

His relationship with players: "I think there's a sweet spot, that if you're here too much you can kind of alienate your players, and if you're here too little then you don't give them a chance to be comfortable around you. So I kind of instinctively want them to know who I am, want them to know that I care about them. … I go to the locker room before the game. I never go after the game because I never want to see them in a heightened state of emotion and having to deal with that in front of the owner."

Ravens' injury-riddled 2021 season: "I'm a little shell-shocked from the injuries last year. I'm sanding down curbs out there so nobody trips and falls on the way in. I've looked at the stats over the years and you see it ebbing and flowing. Had we moved to a new facility, if we had gone to artificial turf … everything was the same. Everything we do here is the same, it's the same coaching staff, so nothing changed except this rash. I think they did a study and put a point system … if you lose a Pro Bowler it's five points, a starter four points and a backup three points, and we were No. 1 out of the last 20 years, 648 examples. It was really bad. You look at that and that team should finish 4-13, not 8-9. And we lost two of them because we chose to go for a two-point conversion at the end against the Packers and Steelers, and so that very easily could have been 10-7."

His role in the draft process: "I get the board from Eric [DeCosta] really early on, and I know it's preliminary, and I like to start studying players, but I'm not qualified to look at like the top 30 players because the nuances are different. What I like to see is when I have six fourth-round draft picks and I know that standard deviation says that between 110 and 141 we're going to get guys from 70 to 100 all the way down at 141. So that's what I then focused three months on; studying those players, those Isaiah Likelys and Charlie Kolars and those fourth-round picks."

Ravens' emphasis on special teams: "You appreciate John [Harbaugh] for what he's done. I think that we probably in the 15 years he's been here have to be in the top six in special teams numbers, so I want him to take pride in that third rail. It makes and breaks games, which makes or breaks playoff appearances. I'm always made aware of that when my pet corner is being forced onto the practice squad because that corner of [Harbaugh's] plays special teams better. And I'm reminded every year that when it comes down to those last spots you better be a standout on special teams. And it drives me crazy that we'll put a guy … he won't get to the practice squad. Somebody else will claim him and it's like, damn, I knew this was going to be good. And John wasn't having it because he doesn't play hard special teams. John always told me and said it a million times to other reporters that if a young guy is great on special teams he almost always becomes a great player. And the Zach Orrs and Albert McClellans, the ones that didn't play right away, were the ones that were just lighting up special teams, and so it's proven true. It still doesn't help on cutdown day for me."