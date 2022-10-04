Late for Work 10/4: Ravens' Need For Better Play at Inside Linebacker 'Just As Glaring As Outside Linebacker Concerns'

Mike Martz: Ravens Called 'Perfect Play' on Crucial Fourth Down But 'Just Didn't Execute'

Former St. Louis Rams Head Coach Mike Martz of The 33rd Team applauded the decision to go for the touchdown and said the call was "perfect," but the play just wasn't executed properly, as Jackson didn't see a wide-open Devin Duvernay in the corner of the end zone until it was too late.

"I think it was a pretty good call," Martz said. "For some reason, Lamar comes off and looks to the left. He's got nothing over there, realizes it, and then comes back and tries to get back over to the right side. But by then it's too late. What they have on the right side is exactly what you want for this coverage — a red zone Cover 2. So they switch release; the outside receiver (Duvernay) releases inside and pushes up. And what you want is get leverage on the safety and it's perfect. He's got about two yards of leverage on the safety, pushes right to the corner and there's a big hole out there on the flag. It should just be pitch and catch.