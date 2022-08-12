Late for Work 8/12: Ravens Have 'No Choice' But to Add a Veteran Wide Receiver

"Defenses understand what players do best. As offensive coordinator Greg Roman said last week, 'You've got to try to make the players as well-rounded as possible, so you can kind of mask any tendencies.' And for as much as Likely offers as a receiver (four catches for 40 yards), there's still a lot of room for improvement as a blocker. In the first half, he didn't get any push on an end-around for Wallace. On another carry by running back Justice Hill, he seemed to leave his defender after a quick engagement. Likely was also twice flagged for holding penalties that nullified first downs. (On the second, Hill seemed to bounce outside unexpectedly, leaving Likely's position somewhat compromised.)"