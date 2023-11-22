Late for Work: Ravens Are No. 1 Seed, But Are They the Best Team in AFC?

Ravens Are No. 1 Seed But Are They the Best Team in AFC?

The Ravens are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but are they truly the best team in the conference?

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano tackled the question in his "Fact or Fiction" column and concluded that the Ravens (8-3) being the best team in the AFC is fiction.

"The Ravens appear to be one of the two best teams in the AFC, but they're not the best in the conference," Manzano wrote. "The Chiefs remain the top team in the AFC, because they have proven they can win Super Bowls."

Manzano's article was written prior to the Chiefs (7-3) losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-17, on "Monday Night Football," but it seems unlikely that the result would change his opinion.

"We've seen this Ravens movie before, with a Lamar Jackson-led offense cruising through the regular season only to miss out on postseason success," Manzano wrote. "There are too many unknowns with the Ravens. Can the 2019 MVP and his pass-catchers play from behind if they don't jump to an early lead in the postseason? Can Baltimore's pass rush create pressure playing from behind? The defense has been as good as the Chiefs' defense, but the Ravens don't have as much talent or youth as Kansas City's unit. And yes, the Chiefs have struggled offensively this season, but they earn the benefit of the doubt because of what Patrick Mahomes has done the past few seasons. Perhaps Jackson can turn the doubters into believers by guiding the Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC."

Manzano's point about the Chiefs earning the benefit of the doubt because of past success (they've represented the AFC in three of the past four Super Bowls, winning two) is fair. It's also fair to point out that the Ravens have not made a deep playoff run in the Jackson era.

However, the narrative that the Ravens can't play from behind in the postseason probably isn't fair.

They erased a 10-point deficit to beat the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round in 2021, and last January they rallied from a seven-point deficit against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter to tie the game and were one yard away from taking the lead before Tyler Huntley's fumble was returned for the game-winning touchdown.