Late for Work: 'Plenty of Reasons to be Optimistic' About Ravens' Offense

How Ravens and Browns Are Managing Injuries to Their Star Running Backs

One unfortunate thing the Ravens and Browns have in common is that they have lost their star running backs to season-ending injuries, with J.K. Dobbins suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 and Nick Chubb a torn MCL in Week 2.

Both teams will look to maintain their strong running games without their most explosive backs in Sunday's AFC North showdown in Cleveland. Since the start of the 2020 season, the Ravens have run for an NFL-best 8,744 yards rushing and the Browns rank second with 7,817 yards, per ESPN.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley and Jake Trotter analyzed how the Ravens and Browns are handling the major void in their running games:

The replacements

"Ravens: The hope is a combination of Justice Hill and Gus Edwards will replace Dobbins. Hill, a fourth-round pick in 2019, has the speed to hit the edges but has to prove durability. Edwards, a long-time backup, is a power runner in between the tackles who has to show he's fully recovered from a devastating knee injury in 2021. Baltimore added veteran backs Melvin Gordon III and Kenyan Drake to the practice squad and both were elevated to play Sunday. Undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell could become a factor once he returns from injured reserve."

"Browns: The Browns drafted Jerome Ford in the fifth round last year and declared him the lead back following Chubb's left knee injury. Cleveland also signed Kareem Hunt last week. The Browns have been excited about Ford's talent and potential since training camp last year."

How it's going

"Ravens: Hill missed Sunday's game with a foot injury, and Edwards left the game with a concussion. Baltimore's best runner has been Jackson, who has been using his legs more since Dobbins' injury. In two games without Dobbins, Jackson has run 26 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns. All of the Ravens' running backs have totaled 186 yards and one touchdown during that span."

"Browns: The Browns got little going on the ground against Tennessee's stout defensive front. Ford rushed for just 18 yards on 10 carries, while Hunt ran for 13 yards on five carries. Still, both backs made plays in the passing game, with Ford — who lined up on the play as a wide receiver — hauling in a 19-yard touchdown grab to help get the Cleveland offense rolling in the first half. The Browns might not have the same efficient rushing offense they did with Chubb, but their revamped backfield should still give them production."

Ravens Will Be 'Major Factor" in AFC North if They Can Weather Injury Storm

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the season as the favorite to win the AFC North crown for an unprecedented third consecutive season, but they are currently in last place in the division with a 1-2 record.

It's still early, and the Bengals recovered from an 0-2 start last season to finish 12-4, but ESPN’s Dan Graziano doesn't see Cincinnati repeating.

"I had the Bengals as the division favorite and Super Bowl winner, but the rough start and the persistence of the Joe Burrow calf injury have conspired to make me think this was not my best pick," Graziano wrote. "The Browns could be a major factor in the division if Deshaun Watson can just start playing decent football, which he kind of did Sunday. Bringing in Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator could turn out to be the offseason's best addition, and edge rusher Myles Garrett looks primed for a Defensive Player of the Year run.

"Baltimore will be a major factor, too, if it can find a way to weather this flood of early-season injuries. I still don't think the Steelers have enough on offense, but Mike Tomlin's likely going to coach more wins out of them than their talent might predict. The Bengals' slow start and Burrow's injured leg may end up costing them a lot more than expected."